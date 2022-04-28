Halfway to Halloween Merchandise Shriek Peek

It’s the end of April and that means…we’re Halfway to Halloween! This week Disney teased big announcements for the 2022 Halloween season and they’re giving fans a “shriek peek” at the merchandise offerings that will be available leading up to the holiday.

What’s Happening:

Disney’s Halfway to Halloween celebration

Yes, we still have a way to go till Halloween, but there’s nothing wrong with getting hyped early, right?

Whether you prefer silly or spooky, there’s a Disney collection for you spanning everything from: Silly Symphonies Hocus Pocus Mickey and Friends The Nightmare Before Christmas Haunted Mansion

The new offerings will debut at Disney Resorts, shopDisney and licensed Disney partners in the coming months giving fans more than enough time to get ready for Halloween shenanigans. Let’s take a look at what’s coming.

Silly Symphonies

Beginning in August, guests can shop the brand-new collection themed after Walt Disney’s Silly Symphonies, Skeleton Dance. Spooky, scary, skeletons dance along a crew neck, hooded sweatshirt, and zip up jacket to name a few.

Where to Shop?: Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, and shopDisney.

Hocus Pocus

Run amuk (amuk, amuk) with a Hocus Pocus mug or Corkcicle to keep your apple cider —or handcrafted witchy brew—warm.

Where to Shop?: Both available soon at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, and shopDisney.

Craving something more? Binx is about to get into a mess in what appears to a lighted warmer, and the Sanderson Sisters are out to terrorize another town on this kettle shaped bowl…hopefully it’ll be the perfect size for candy!

Mickey and Friends

Halloween Mickey and Friends Loungefly can perfectly store all your goodies while the Mickey Mouse Pumpkin Bubble Wand lights the way to your next spooky destination. If these aren’t enough, there’s also lounge pants and long sleeve tops with the Mickey and Friends pattern and design of Mickey enjoying Magic Kingdom Halloween festivities.

Where to Shop?: Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, and shopDisney.

Nightmare Before Christmas

It’s not Halloween without the Pumpkin King, Zero, or the villainous Oogie Boogie. Celebrate the season with accessories like a crossbody bag, Oogie Boogie Ear Headband, “floating” Zero, or a light-up necklace.

More Disney Halloween

What about headwear, accessories and apparel? Don’t worry, Ear Headbands and Baseball Caps are on the list. Oh, and did someone say Spirit Jersey?! Each item gives off perfectly spooky vibes and black and orange have never looked so good.

If you’ve stuck around this far thank you! Now check out this amazing Haunted Mansion/Constance Hatchaway backpack that not only features the deadly bride but also her series of headless grooms.

We’re Not Done Yet!

Coming soon from Diseny’s licensed partners is the Hocus Pocus Art of Coloring, The Hocus Pocus Spell Book, The Nightmare Before Christmas: Long Live the Pumpkin Queen, and Raising the Horseman.

