America Chavez and The Scarlet Witch Coming to Avengers Campus in May

With Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness set to debut in theaters next week, some of his friends from the film are getting ready to debut in Disney California Adventure — or at least a version of them. America Chavez and the Scarlet Witch will be coming soon to Avengers Campus.

Beginning on May 6th, America Chavez from the new film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will appear inside Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park for a limited time.

will appear inside Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park for a limited time. Additionally, Wanda Maximoff, also known as the Scarlet Witch will also be debuting for a brief visit this May.

About America Chevez:

America's backstory includes the tragic death of her mothers, scientific experiments giving her superpowers and an incidental separation from her sister.

She eventually goes on to become a member of the Young Avengers, where she forms a strong friendship with Kate Bishop.

Chavez has also been a member of teams like the West Coast Avengers, the Ultimates and the all female Avengers team known as A-Force.

Eventually, America is reunited with her sister, Catalina, who didn’t take to her powers with the same sense of superhero responsibility.

Chavez is set to make her MCU debut in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

About The Scarlet Witch:

Much more familiar to fans of the MCU, Wanda Maximoff made her film debut in the post-credits scene from Captain America: The Winter Soldier , before having a very big role to play in Avengers: Age of Ultron .

, before having a very big role to play in . Most recently, she was the star of her own Disney+ WandaVision , in which she used her hex powers to seemingly resurrect her dead android husband, create two fake children for them and hold an entire town hostage.

, in which she used her hex powers to seemingly resurrect her dead android husband, create two fake children for them and hold an entire town hostage. She is now set to serve as some assistance for Doctor Strange, who as we’ve seen in the trailers for the film, comes to Wanda looking for help with his current multiversal predicament.