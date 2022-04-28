Disneyland Announces Return of Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure This Halloween Season

As revealed as part of the Halfway to Halloween fun of the day, Disneyland Resort guests can look forward to the return of the popular Oogie Boogie Bash after hours party at Disney California Adventure this fall, this year with new character interaction opportunities.

What’s Happening:

As part of today’s “Halfway to Halloween” festivities, Disneyland announced the return of their popular Halloween after hours separately ticketed event, Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure.

Oogie Boogie Bash, taking place select nights during the Halloween season, allows guests to don their costumes for a frightfully fun night with special character interactions, trick or treating throughout the park, and even special experiences.

Over at Disneyland Park, guests will be able to see Mickey and Minnie in their brand new Halloween outfits for the spooky 2022 season.

Additionally, as part of the Halfway to Halloween fun, special treats can now be found in the Downtown Disney

Available today through May 1 at Blue Ribbon Corn Dogs, guests can get their hands on the Cheddar Pickle Dog: The pickle dog sprinkled with cheddar cheese for a pop of orange to celebrate Halloween.

Over at California Churro (available through May 4), guests can find a Spooky Churro – A churro rolled in cinnamon sugar cut in half, drizzled with peanut butter and chocolate sauce, and topped with yummy peanut butter candy pieces in seasonal colors.

More Halfway to Halloween News: