Halfway To Halloween Hits The High Seas With Disney Cruise Line Announcements

The spooky season is set to sail the seven seas with special Halloween cruises aboard the Disney Cruise Line, and today’s Halfway to Halloween event has revealed what guests aboard the Disney Wish can expect to see on these special spooky sailings.

As part of the Halfway to Halloween announcements today, some of the Halloween Fun coming to the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet was revealed.

Coming to the Disney Wish, guests sailing aboard the ship during one of the “Halloween on the High Seas” cruises will experience stunning new decor and witness the debut of an all new Pumpkin Tree in the Cinderella-inspired Grand Hall.

The tree will feature lighter bark, graceful branches, and a mystical face. Legend has it that this enchanted tree, named Boo, grew beautiful gourds with the help of a wishing star. The best pumpkin of them all was destined to grant a very special wish, and that moment came when a carriage was needed to send a fair maiden to a royal soiree. In a flash of “Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo,” that perfect pumpkin became the coach that carried Cinderella to the prince’s ball.

Along with that new experience, guests sailing during one of these special cruises will also find Minnie Mouse, Daisy Duck and Clarabelle Cow sporting never-before-seen outfits, dressing up as the Sanderson Sisters as they appeared in the fan-favorite Halloween film, Hocus Pocus.

While today’s news focused on the new Disney Wish, Halloween on the High Seas Cruises are also available on the Disney Wonder and the Disney Dream on select sailings in September and October.

