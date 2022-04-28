Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Returning to Magic Kingdom this Fall

Arguably, the biggest news to come out of the Halfway to Halloween event has arrived, and it’s heading straight for Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom with the return of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

What’s Happening:

The big news coming from Disney’s Halfway to Halloween event has broken, and it’s that the fan-favorite after hours Halloween event, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, will be returning to Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom this Halloween Season.

This is not the return of the Disney After Hours event, Boo Bash from last year, but the triumphant return to the Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party which had its debut back in 1995 and ran through the following years, evolving over time, up to 2020, when it stopped due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

For 37 select nights, starting on August 12th, 2002 and running through October 31st, 2022 from 7:00 PM to Midnight (although ticket holders will be admitted to Magic Kingdom park as early as 4:00 PM), guests of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party will experience event-exclusive entertainment, notorious Disney villains, and the legendary Haunted Mansion

Returning entertainment includes Mickey’s Boo-To-You Halloween Parade (with The Headless Horseman prelude), Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular, and more.

Additionally, overlays themed for the occasion will return to several popular Magic Kingdom attractions: Space Mountain Mad Tea Party Pirates of the Caribbean Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor.

Tickets for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party may be purchased beginning May 18th either online or by calling (407) 939-4240.

Guests of select Walt Disney World Resort hotels can begin purchasing tickets as early as May 12th.

Ticket prices will range from $109 to $199. Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club Members can save $10 per ticket to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, valid for select event nights.

Event dates are: August: 12, 16, 19, 23, 26, 30 September: 2, 5, 9, 11, 13, 16, 18, 20, 23, 25, 27, 29, 30 October: 2, 4, 6, 7, 10, 11, 13, 14, 16, 18, 20, 21, 23, 25, 27, 28, 30, 31



Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is also the only way guests can see the Sanderson Sisters take the stage in front of Cinderella Castle, find favorite Disney characters in their Halloween best, gather around Cinderella Castle for a spooky, fun, fireworks spectacular, and trick or treat throughout the Magic Kingdom.

Guests will also be able to find even more fun this year with event-exclusive step-in photo opportunities throughout the park.

The separately-ticketed event is also getting in on the fun of the World’s Most Magical Celebration, marking the 50th anniversary of the Walt Disney World Resort. Not only will guests receive the reusable trick-or-treating tote bag, guests will also receive a special Halloween-themed commemorative 50th anniversary print.

Also celebrating the Halfway to Halloween fun, you can get in the Hocus Pocus spirit early with the Sister’s Elixir Hot Cocoa Bomb, which is a dark chocolate cauldron filled with hot cocoa mix and marshmallows topped with an edible image of the Sanderson Sisters and a chocolate broom stirrer. This treat will be available today through May 1st at the Ganachery in Disney Springs

