Disney Parks Halfway to Halloween Celebration

2022 is flying by, and it's hard to believe that we are halfway to Halloween. Both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort are celebrating, and Disney Parks Blog shared more.

What's Happening:

The first surprise will be happening in the kitchens at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. There will be some tasty Halloween-themed eats and treats.

24 hours later, there will be a helpful Halloween themed At-Home Planning Guide.

On Wednesday, April 27th, beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT., there will be more to come with their special on the @DisneyParks Twitter Watch Party. They will feature a film about the Halloween season on Disney+

You will also be able to see a new Disney Halloween-inspired digital wallpaper that was created just for this occasion.

On Thursday, April 28th, there will be an announcement that you won't want to miss that has to do with Disney parks. Tune in to @DisneyParks TikTok Live beginning Thursday at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

It will be the first time that they are live from multiple Disney park locations, including the Disney Cruise Line, featuring lots of surprises.

There will also be some mummy-approved shriek peek surprises, a new "Hocus Pocus" Sanderson Sisters-inspired look for all of our Disney Parks channels, and more.

If you are going to be at a Disney park on Thursday, April 28th, they are encouraging guests to wear their favorite Disney outfit inspired by their favorite Disney Halloween character, film, theme, or attraction. Costumes are not allowed, though

If you are looking for some Disney inspiration, check out Disney Bound – Dress Disney and Make It Fashion by Leslie Kay from Disney Books.