Surprise, surprise, surprise! shopDisney’s is offering a fourth day of Free Shipping this month and you don’t want to miss out on this deal. Extended for another day, guests can secure their Teachers’ Day, Star Wars Day and Mother’s Day gifts and take advantage of the free shipping deal no matter how much they spend.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

It’s time to visit shopDisney because today the site is offering Free Shipping on any size order

Guests can use the code “ FREESHIP ” at checkout to make shipping absolutely free, regardless of the total value of their cart.

” at checkout to make shipping absolutely free, regardless of the total value of their cart. shopDisney usually requires a cart total of $75 to get free shipping, making this a great opportunity to place a smaller order.

From thoughtful items for the office and geeky gifts for the ultimate Star Wars fan, shopDisney is sure to have something special for the most important people in your life.

Speaking of important people, celebrate Mom with jewelry, apparel, and cute collectibles that speak to the magic she loves and the joy she brings you.

Teacher’s Day

Say Thank You the Disney Way with Magical, Enchanting and Thoughtful Gifts for Teachers Day

shopDisney has put together a delightful guide focusing on some of the best Disney teachers and mentors who likely share a personality trait with your favorite educator! Some of our favorite gifts include the Art of Soul Book, a Mickey Mouse Memo Holder by Arribas and the colorful Bunsen and Beaker Pin Set.

shopDisney Shares Yoda Themed Gifts for Teachers Day

Yoda’s patience and guidance helped Luke Skywalker become a truly remarkable Jedi Knight. Do you have a figure in your life that you misunderstood at first but it turned out they were extremely wise? Honor your “Jedi Master” with thoughtful gifts such as a fun picture book, customizable mug, or even YODA Cufflinks!

Star Wars Day

Star Wars Day 2022: Style Your Crew with Customizable T-Shirts from shopDisney

With Star Wars Day right around the corner, shopDisney is helping fans prepare for this celebration with a series of new character shirts for adults and kids.

Star Wars Home and Garden Collections Bring the Galaxy to Your Favorite Space

No matter where you live, you can venture to the galaxy far, far away with awesome Star Wars inspired products for the home and garden! Grogu stars on a Garden Tote and Tools Set and Lunch Cooler, while fans of the classic films will love the Beverage Caddy or Death Star Serving Board.

Mother’s Day

Life is the Bubbles! The Little Mermaid Collection by Vera Bradley Surfaces on shopDisney

Flip your fins and head over to shopDisney for the arrival of The Disney Little Mermaid Collection by Vera Bradley! There are nine styles to choose from such as Tote Bag, Bucket Crossbody, Trifold Wallet and Lanyard.

Celebrate Mom with Star Wars Gifts from shopDisney

Do you know who has the best Mother in the galaxy? It’s you! Whether she’s a Jedi, Sith, Bounty Hunter, Scoundrel or Droid you can treat Mom like the hero she is with fun and thoughtful Star Wars-themed gifts like: Dual Brew Coffee Maker, R2-D2 Leia Color-Changing Mug, Ahsoka Funko Pop! or The Child Charm by Pandora.

Pixar, Pooh and Princesses Inspire New Disney Designer Jewelry Collections

Whether you’re a fan of Pixar, Princess, or just love everything Disney, these bright, elegant and classy selections are a fun way to bring magic to your day. We love the Tiana Flower Earrings, WALL•E and E.V.E. Necklace and Winnie the Pooh Charm Bracelet.

Salty, Savory, Scrumptious! shopDisney Serves Up Delightful Mickey Pretzel Merchandise

Ooooh! Disney is continuing their celebration of signature snacks with their latest merchandise collection, themed to Mickey Pretzels! What will you be rocking this spring: the Disneyland Spirit Jersey or the Pretzel Loungefly Ear Headband??

WDW 50th, Figment Disney FiGPiN Designs Coming Soon to Disney Parks, shopDisney

Disney FiGPiN designs have popped up on shopDisney and will make a great addition to your ever growing pin collection. Our favorites? WDW 50th Minnie Mouse, Steamboat Willie and Boba Fett Prototype Armor!