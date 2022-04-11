Salty, Savory, Scrumptious! shopDisney Serves Up Delightful Mickey Pretzel Merchandise

Ooooh! Disney is continuing their celebration of signature snacks with their latest merchandise collection, themed to Mickey Pretzels! After debuting at the Disney Parks this delicious apparel has made its way to shopDisney and will be a welcome addition to your wardrobe.

Oh boy! Disney is bringing favorite Mickey Mouse treats to guests in the form of adorable merchandise collections. First we had glorious Mickey Waffle items

Disney fans can show off their love for the popular snack with: Mickey Pretzel Spirit Jersey Mickey Pretzel Loungefly Mickey Pretzel Ear Headband

The Spirit Jersey is available in Disneyland Walt Disney World

The collection features images of golden brown pretzels topped with salt all set against a creamy yellow background that looks just like the chewy interior of a soft baked pretzel.

This fantastic assortment is available now on shopDisney

Spirit Jersey

Got a hankering for a Disney snack? Satisfy those cravings with a Spirit Jersey! We love the pretzel logos and salt accents that fully represent the classic Disney treat. As always, there’s a style for Walt Disney World and Disneyland so fans can rep their favorite resort.

Mickey Mouse Pretzel Spirit Jersey for Adults – Walt Disney World – $74.99

Mickey Mouse Pretzel Spirit Jersey for Adults – Disneyland – $74.99

Loungefly

The Disney snack debate may rage on but you can proudly defend your side (or the treat that’s currently on your mind) with this Loungefly mini backpack. The front includes an attached pouch with Pretzel appliqué while inside, fans will discover a pretzel salt-inspired lining.

Mickey Mouse Pretzel Loungefly Mini Backpack – $80.00

Two side exterior slip pockets

Front zip coin purse compartment with Mickey Mouse Pretzel appliqué and pretzel scent

Double zipper main compartment

Adjustable padded shoulder straps

Top carry handle

Polyurethane / polyester / metal

Approx. 10 1/2'' H x 9'' W x 4 1/2'' D

Ear Headband

Top off your look with a cute ear headband covered in pretzel icons and embellished with a golden brown bow.

Minnie Mouse Pretzel Loungefly Ear Headband for Adults – $34.99