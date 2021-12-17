Yum! Mickey Waffle Collection by Loungefly Arrives on shopDisney

Mickey waffles a delicious treat and now you can enjoy them all the time even on the go with this new collection from Loungefly. We spotted the bag earlier this year on shopDisney and now it’s back with some additional accessories too!

Mickey Waffle Collection – shopDisney

Fun fact: Waffles taste better at Disney! The golden brown goodness shaped like Mickey Mouse is a fan favorite treat and now, it’s been replicated on this Loungefly bag. Best of all, the mini backpack version is gluten-free, sugar-free and keto friendly. Enjoy without guilt!

Mickey Mouse Waffle Loungefly Mini Backpack – $80.00

Double zipper main compartment

Front compartment with large Mickey waffle appliqué

Adjustable padded shoulder straps

Top carry handle

Side slip pockets

Mickey Mouse Waffle Card Wallet – $16.99

Dripping syrup detailing

Four credit card slots

ID window

Fold-over Mickey tab snaps in place to keep cards secured

Lined

5'' H x 3'' W

Minnie Mouse Waffle Ear Headband by Loungefly – $39.99

Waffle texture vinyl bow with PVC butter pat

Criss-cross waffle pattern on headband

Flexible band

Non-slip band lining

Metal Loungefly logo plate on side

While it’s not here quite yet, shopDisney’s photos of the collection indicate that a Spirit Jersey will be arriving soon too. Pictures showcase a Disneyland style top and we have to assume that Walt Disney World will also have their own version. Stay tuned for updates.