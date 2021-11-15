Enchanted and Playful New Loungefly Disney Parks and Characters Bags and Wallets Come to shopDisney

Calling all Disney Loungefly fans! The latest shopDisney arrivals are here full of Disney Parks vibes and tributes to your favorite movies and characters and we love them all. Give your Disney accessoires collection a little boost of enchantment with these delightful selections that are available now.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

New Loungefly Designs – shopDisney

Birds are always singing and flowers are always blooming in the tiki, tiki, tiki, tiki, tiki room and Loungefly is celebrating the beloved attraction with a new hat and wallet. We love the bright tropical colors that pop against a dark green background and have us instantly transported to the beautiful paradise.

Enchanted Tiki Room Loungefly Baseball Cap – $34.99

Flat bill

Button topper

Embroidered eyelets

Adjustable plastic backstrap

Enchanted Tiki Room Loungefly Wallet – $50

Wrap around zip closure

Four card slots

ID window

Loungefly logo metal pulls

Fun fact: Waffles taste better at Disney! The golden brown goodness shaped like Mickey Mouse is a fan favorite treat and now, it’s been replicated on this Loungefly bag. Best of all, the mini backpack version is gluten-free, sugar-free and keto friendly. Enjoy without guilt!

Mickey Mouse Waffle Loungefly Mini Backpack – $80

Double zipper main compartment

Front compartment with large Mickey waffle appliqué

Adjustable padded shoulder straps

Top carry handle

Side slip pockets

Aurora’s three watchful fairies, Flora, Fauna, and Merryweather are the focus of a new wallet and mini backpack from Loungefly. This pattern depicts the magical trio amongst blue and pink roses and other flowers. There’s even one rose in particular that’s losing its blue color as it changes to pink!

Flora, Fauna, and Merryweather Loungefly Wallet – Sleeping Beauty – $40

Zip-around closure

Loungefly logo metal pull

Four card pockets

Window I.D. pocket

Billfold sleeve

Flora, Fauna, and Merryweather Loungefly Mini Backpack – Sleeping Beauty – $80

Double zipper main compartment

Front zip compartment

Adjustable padded shoulder straps

Top carry handle

For something a bit more fun and playful, don’t miss out on this greyscale backpack inspired by The Nightmare Before Christmas. Here Jack, Sally, Oogie Boogie, Zero and others dance around the bag with scheming expressions!

The Nightmare Before Christmas Loungefly Backpack – $75

Double zip top closure

Exterior zip pocket

Adjustable shoulder straps

Top carry handles

Grogu and his caregiver Mando are here to help keep your essentials handy in this trendy hip pack! And don’t let the stark pattern fool you, the lining on his pouch is crazy colorful and the adjustable strap reads, “Wherever I go, he goes'.'

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Loungefly Hip Pack – $55.00