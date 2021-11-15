Enchanted and Playful New Loungefly Disney Parks and Characters Bags and Wallets Come to shopDisney

Calling all Disney Loungefly fans! The latest shopDisney arrivals are here full of Disney Parks vibes and tributes to your favorite movies and characters and we love them all. Give your Disney accessoires collection a little boost of enchantment with these delightful selections that are available now.
New Loungefly Designs – shopDisney
Birds are always singing and flowers are always blooming in the tiki, tiki, tiki, tiki, tiki room and Loungefly is celebrating the beloved attraction with a new hat and wallet. We love the bright tropical colors that pop against a dark green background and have us instantly transported to the beautiful paradise.
Enchanted Tiki Room Loungefly Baseball Cap – $34.99
- Flat bill
- Button topper
- Embroidered eyelets
- Adjustable plastic backstrap
Enchanted Tiki Room Loungefly Wallet – $50
- Wrap around zip closure
- Four card slots
- ID window
- Loungefly logo metal pulls
Fun fact: Waffles taste better at Disney! The golden brown goodness shaped like Mickey Mouse is a fan favorite treat and now, it’s been replicated on this Loungefly bag. Best of all, the mini backpack version is gluten-free, sugar-free and keto friendly. Enjoy without guilt!
Mickey Mouse Waffle Loungefly Mini Backpack – $80
- Double zipper main compartment
- Front compartment with large Mickey waffle appliqué
- Adjustable padded shoulder straps
- Top carry handle
- Side slip pockets
Aurora’s three watchful fairies, Flora, Fauna, and Merryweather are the focus of a new wallet and mini backpack from Loungefly. This pattern depicts the magical trio amongst blue and pink roses and other flowers. There’s even one rose in particular that’s losing its blue color as it changes to pink!
Flora, Fauna, and Merryweather Loungefly Wallet – Sleeping Beauty – $40
- Zip-around closure
- Loungefly logo metal pull
- Four card pockets
- Window I.D. pocket
- Billfold sleeve
Flora, Fauna, and Merryweather Loungefly Mini Backpack – Sleeping Beauty – $80
- Double zipper main compartment
- Front zip compartment
- Adjustable padded shoulder straps
- Top carry handle
For something a bit more fun and playful, don’t miss out on this greyscale backpack inspired by The Nightmare Before Christmas. Here Jack, Sally, Oogie Boogie, Zero and others dance around the bag with scheming expressions!
The Nightmare Before Christmas Loungefly Backpack – $75
- Double zip top closure
- Exterior zip pocket
- Adjustable shoulder straps
- Top carry handles
Grogu and his caregiver Mando are here to help keep your essentials handy in this trendy hip pack! And don’t let the stark pattern fool you, the lining on his pouch is crazy colorful and the adjustable strap reads, “Wherever I go, he goes'.'
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Loungefly Hip Pack – $55.00
- Grogu and The Mandalorian patch appliqués on front
- Main pouch with zip closure
- Small zip pocket in back
- Adjustable fabric belt with plastic side-snap buckle
- ''Wherever I go, he goes'' text and Mythosaur skull on strap