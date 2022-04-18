Pixar, Pooh and Princesses Inspire New Disney Designer Jewelry Collections

A change in the season means it’s time to update your jewelry collection and shopDisney has a new series of cute earrings and necklaces that feature characters from our favorite films.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

It’s amazing how a new pair of earrings can help to brighten your mood and make you glow. The same can be said of the perfect necklace or bracelet set and shopDisney has the perfect styles to help you achieve that look.

Whether you’re a fan of Pixar, Princess, or just love everything Disney, these bright, elegant and classy selections are a fun way to bring magic to your day.

The new jewelry offerings span the Parks and Kingdoms + Castles collections and celebrate such films as: Toy Story 4 Coco Up Ratatouille Cinderella The Princess and the Frog Alice in Wonderland Winnie the Pooh

As for affordability, this assortment hits the budget sweet spot with single pieces and sets in these all ages collections priced at $29.99.

Guests can find their favorite looks now on shopDisney

Kingdom + Castles Collection

Cinderella

Cinderella Slipper Necklace

Bluebird Earrings – Cinderella

Princess and the Frog

The Princess and the Frog Layered Necklace

Tiana Flower Earrings – The Princess and the Frog | shopDisney

Alice in Wonderland

Mad Hatter Layered Necklace – Alice in Wonderland

Mad Hatter Earrings – Alice in Wonderland

Winnie the Pooh

Winnie the Pooh Hunny Jar Earrings

Winnie the Pooh and Pals Charm Bracelet

Parks Collection

Toy Story 4

Toy Story Charm Earring Set

WALL•E

WALL•E and E.V.E. Necklace

Coco

Coco Necklace and Earrings Set

Up

Up House Earrings

Up House Necklace

More shopDisney Fun: