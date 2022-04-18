Pixar, Pooh and Princesses Inspire New Disney Designer Jewelry Collections

A change in the season means it’s time to update your jewelry collection and shopDisney has a new series of cute earrings and necklaces that feature characters from our favorite films.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- It’s amazing how a new pair of earrings can help to brighten your mood and make you glow. The same can be said of the perfect necklace or bracelet set and shopDisney has the perfect styles to help you achieve that look.
- Whether you’re a fan of Pixar, Princess, or just love everything Disney, these bright, elegant and classy selections are a fun way to bring magic to your day.
- The new jewelry offerings span the Parks and Kingdoms + Castles collections and celebrate such films as:
- Toy Story 4
- Coco
- Up
- Ratatouille
- Cinderella
- The Princess and the Frog
- Alice in Wonderland
- Winnie the Pooh
- As for affordability, this assortment hits the budget sweet spot with single pieces and sets in these all ages collections priced at $29.99.
- Guests can find their favorite looks now on shopDisney. Links to the individual items can be found below.
Kingdom + Castles Collection
Cinderella
Bluebird Earrings – Cinderella
Princess and the Frog
The Princess and the Frog Layered Necklace
Tiana Flower Earrings – The Princess and the Frog | shopDisney
Alice in Wonderland
Mad Hatter Layered Necklace – Alice in Wonderland
Mad Hatter Earrings – Alice in Wonderland
Winnie the Pooh
Winnie the Pooh Hunny Jar Earrings
Winnie the Pooh and Pals Charm Bracelet
Parks Collection
Toy Story 4
WALL•E
Coco
Coco Necklace and Earrings Set
Up
More shopDisney Fun:
- Join in and celebrate Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary with a cute and classy Dooney & Bourke collection!
- The Main Street Electrical Parade is about to return to Disneyland resort and shopDisney will celebrating with a new series of Wishables.
- Splash into the summer season with adaptive swimwear for kids starring Mickey Mouse, Ariel, Spider-Man and more.