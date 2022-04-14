Summer Fun for Everyone! Adaptive Swimwear Styles Make a Splash on shopDisney

As families get ready for vacation fun, shopDisney is bringing a few new styles to their adaptive clothing line so that everyone can have a remarkable Disney summer! A pretty dress and cool swimwear are the latest arrivals and will be a big hit with kids who want to express themselves the Disney way.  

  • shopDisney has expanded their line of adaptive clothing offerings to include summer styles for girls and boys.
  • A new Beauty and the Beast-inspired dress is available along with swimwear featuring some of Disney's best characters.
  • For boys there’s a Spider-Man rash guard that looks like the super hero’s famous suit as well as teal and black swim trunks decorated with a Mickey Mouse pattern. Meanwhile, girls can soak up the sunshine in Minnie Mouse or Ariel suits that feature plenty of bright colors.

  • As with previous adaptive offerings, these fashions feature velcro or snap fasteners, as well as flap openings on the front center with self-stick fabric closure to accommodate tube access.
  • The assortment is available on shopDisney and prices range from $22.99-$59.99.
  • Links to individual items can be found below.

Summertime Savings:

  • Planning a family vacation? Stock up on swimwear and swim essentials and save. For a limited time guests can save 20% on swim purchases over $50 with the code SWIM20.

 Adaptive Dress

Belle Adaptive Dress for Girls – Beauty and the Beast

  • Ruffled rose appliqué on bodice
  • Opens in back for front entry only, with self-stick fabric closure
  • Skirt back is completely open for wheelchair-friendly wear
  • Taffeta shell
  • Gathered skirt
  • Mesh skirt overlay with sequins
  • Tulle underskirt
  • Sleeveless
  • Scoop neckline
  • Polyester

Adaptive Swimwear

Spider-Man Adaptive Rash Guard Swimsuit for Boys

  • Rash guard style swimsuit
  • Spider-Man logo and web print reveals on blue areas when exposed to water
  • Long back placket with self-stick fabric closure
  • Front panel opening with self-stick fabric fastener
  • UPF 50+ built-in UV protection for safer fun in the sun!
  • 80% recycled polyester / 20% spandex

Minnie Mouse Red Adaptive Swimsuit for Girls

  • One-piece swimsuit
  • Cutout opening at mid-back
  • Self-stick fabric fastener at top of back
  • Front panel opening with self-stick fabric fastener under bow
  • Bilateral hip self-stick fabric fasteners in back
  • Diaper friendly
  • Fully lined
  • UPF 50+ built-in UV protection for safer fun in the sun!
  • 80% recycled polyester / 20% spandex

Ariel Adaptive Swimsuit for Girls – The Little Mermaid

  • One-piece swimsuit
  • Cutout opening at mid-back
  • Self-stick fabric fastener at top of back
  • Front panel opening with self-stick fabric fastener
  • Bilateral hip self-stick fabric fasteners in back
  • Diaper friendly
  • Fully lined
  • UPF 50+ built-in UV protection for safer fun in the sun!
  • 80% recycled polyester / 20% spandex

Mickey Mouse Adaptive Swim Trunks for Boys

  • Allover pattern includes Mickey Mouse icons, clouds, headphones, music notes and more
  • Ring snaps on side panels provide full opening
  • Elastic waistband
  • Sublimated peached microfiber
  • UPF 50+ Built in UV protection for safer fun in the sun!
  • Polyester