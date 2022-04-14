Summer Fun for Everyone! Adaptive Swimwear Styles Make a Splash on shopDisney

As families get ready for vacation fun, shopDisney is bringing a few new styles to their adaptive clothing line so that everyone can have a remarkable Disney summer! A pretty dress and cool swimwear are the latest arrivals and will be a big hit with kids who want to express themselves the Disney way.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- shopDisney has expanded their line of adaptive clothing offerings to include summer styles for girls and boys.
- A new Beauty and the Beast-inspired dress is available along with swimwear featuring some of Disney's best characters.
- For boys there’s a Spider-Man rash guard that looks like the super hero’s famous suit as well as teal and black swim trunks decorated with a Mickey Mouse pattern. Meanwhile, girls can soak up the sunshine in Minnie Mouse or Ariel suits that feature plenty of bright colors.
- As with previous adaptive offerings, these fashions feature velcro or snap fasteners, as well as flap openings on the front center with self-stick fabric closure to accommodate tube access.
- The assortment is available on shopDisney and prices range from $22.99-$59.99.
- Links to individual items can be found below.
Summertime Savings:
- Planning a family vacation? Stock up on swimwear and swim essentials and save. For a limited time guests can save 20% on swim purchases over $50 with the code SWIM20.
Adaptive Dress
Belle Adaptive Dress for Girls – Beauty and the Beast
- Ruffled rose appliqué on bodice
- Opens in back for front entry only, with self-stick fabric closure
- Skirt back is completely open for wheelchair-friendly wear
- Taffeta shell
- Gathered skirt
- Mesh skirt overlay with sequins
- Tulle underskirt
- Sleeveless
- Scoop neckline
- Polyester
Adaptive Swimwear
Spider-Man Adaptive Rash Guard Swimsuit for Boys
- Rash guard style swimsuit
- Spider-Man logo and web print reveals on blue areas when exposed to water
- Long back placket with self-stick fabric closure
- Front panel opening with self-stick fabric fastener
- UPF 50+ built-in UV protection for safer fun in the sun!
- 80% recycled polyester / 20% spandex
Minnie Mouse Red Adaptive Swimsuit for Girls
- One-piece swimsuit
- Cutout opening at mid-back
- Self-stick fabric fastener at top of back
- Front panel opening with self-stick fabric fastener under bow
- Bilateral hip self-stick fabric fasteners in back
- Diaper friendly
- Fully lined
- UPF 50+ built-in UV protection for safer fun in the sun!
- 80% recycled polyester / 20% spandex
Ariel Adaptive Swimsuit for Girls – The Little Mermaid
- One-piece swimsuit
- Cutout opening at mid-back
- Self-stick fabric fastener at top of back
- Front panel opening with self-stick fabric fastener
- Bilateral hip self-stick fabric fasteners in back
- Diaper friendly
- Fully lined
- UPF 50+ built-in UV protection for safer fun in the sun!
- 80% recycled polyester / 20% spandex
Mickey Mouse Adaptive Swim Trunks for Boys
- Allover pattern includes Mickey Mouse icons, clouds, headphones, music notes and more
- Ring snaps on side panels provide full opening
- Elastic waistband
- Sublimated peached microfiber
- UPF 50+ Built in UV protection for safer fun in the sun!
- Polyester