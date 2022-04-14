Summer Fun for Everyone! Adaptive Swimwear Styles Make a Splash on shopDisney

As families get ready for vacation fun, shopDisney is bringing a few new styles to their adaptive clothing line so that everyone can have a remarkable Disney summer! A pretty dress and cool swimwear are the latest arrivals and will be a big hit with kids who want to express themselves the Disney way.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

shopDisney has expanded their line of adaptive clothing offerings

A new Beauty and the Beast-inspired dress is available along with swimwear featuring some of Disney's best characters.

For boys there’s a Spider-Man rash guard that looks like the super hero’s famous suit as well as teal and black swim trunks decorated with a Mickey Mouse pattern. Meanwhile, girls can soak up the sunshine in Minnie Mouse or Ariel suits that feature plenty of bright colors.

As with previous adaptive offerings, these fashions feature velcro or snap fasteners, as well as flap openings on the front center with self-stick fabric closure to accommodate tube access.

Summertime Savings:

Planning a family vacation? Stock up on swimwear and swim essentials and save. For a limited time guests can save 20% on swim purchases over $50 with the code SWIM20.

Adaptive Dress

Belle Adaptive Dress for Girls – Beauty and the Beast

Ruffled rose appliqué on bodice

Opens in back for front entry only, with self-stick fabric closure

Skirt back is completely open for wheelchair-friendly wear

Taffeta shell

Gathered skirt

Mesh skirt overlay with sequins

Tulle underskirt

Sleeveless

Scoop neckline

Polyester

Adaptive Swimwear

Spider-Man Adaptive Rash Guard Swimsuit for Boys

Rash guard style swimsuit

Spider-Man logo and web print reveals on blue areas when exposed to water

Long back placket with self-stick fabric closure

Front panel opening with self-stick fabric fastener

UPF 50+ built-in UV protection for safer fun in the sun!

80% recycled polyester / 20% spandex

Minnie Mouse Red Adaptive Swimsuit for Girls

One-piece swimsuit

Cutout opening at mid-back

Self-stick fabric fastener at top of back

Front panel opening with self-stick fabric fastener under bow

Bilateral hip self-stick fabric fasteners in back

Diaper friendly

Fully lined

UPF 50+ built-in UV protection for safer fun in the sun!

80% recycled polyester / 20% spandex

Ariel Adaptive Swimsuit for Girls – The Little Mermaid

One-piece swimsuit

Cutout opening at mid-back

Self-stick fabric fastener at top of back

Front panel opening with self-stick fabric fastener

Bilateral hip self-stick fabric fasteners in back

Diaper friendly

Fully lined

UPF 50+ built-in UV protection for safer fun in the sun!

80% recycled polyester / 20% spandex

Mickey Mouse Adaptive Swim Trunks for Boys