Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Dooney & Bourke Satchel and Wallet Arrive on shopDisney

As the Walt Disney World 50th anniversary celebration continues, Dooney & Bourke is giving fashionista another magical design to enjoy and add to their collection. This latest commemorative style brings a playful element to the signature bags and showcases beloved destinations at all four WDW parks.

Add some Disney glam to your personal styles with a new Dooney & Bourke bag and wallet

Announced on Twitter

Each item is decorated with park and character icons representing Magic Kingdom EPCOT Animal Kingdom

One quick scan will reveal the WDW 50th logo, Hollywood Tower Hotel and Spaceship Earth Madame Leota R-3X Figment Simba ( The Lion King ) Kevin ( Up ) Dumbo Remy ( Ratatouille ) Alice Spaceship Earth Tree of Life Mad Tea Party Cinderella Castle Woody ( Toy Story ) And more

All of these beloved representations of WDW are set against a celebratory dark blue background and accented with light brown leather with blue trim.

Guests can shop both looks now on shopDisney. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Dooney & Bourke Satchel Bag – $268

Magnetic closure

Exterior zip pocket

Interior zip pocket

Two interior slip pockets

Cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Detachable shoulder strap

80% PVC / 20% coated cotton with leather trim and metal hardware

7 1/2'' H x 9 1/2'' W x 4 3/4'' D

Strap drop length: 25 1/2''

Handle drop length: 4 1/2''

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Dooney & Bourke Wristlet Wallet – $168

Zip closure

Two compartments

One zip compartment

Twelve interior card slots

Lined

Removable leather wrist strap

80% PVC / 20% coated cotton with leather trim and metal hardware

4'' H x 8'' W x 1'' D

