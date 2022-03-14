Dooney & Bourke Pixar Maps Collection Combines Fashion Elegance with Movie Fun

by | Mar 14, 2022 9:18 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

If you haven’t yet found the Dooney & Bourke Disney design that‘s best for you, the good news is they’re constantly debuting fun new patterns that are full of charms and Disney magic. Maybe this fantastic Pixar Maps Collection that arrived on shopDisney will be the design that makes its way to your wardrobe.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

  • Guess what Dooney & Bourke fans? Your favorite Pixar characters and movies are now featured on a brand new collection that’s now available on shopDisney.
  • Whether you prefer to watch Pixar movies at home or would rather spend your days at the parks riding rides and hanging out with your favorite characters you're sure to love the Dooney & Bourke 3-piece assortment that includes:
    • Satchel
    • Tote Bag
    • Crossbody
  • Among the beloved movies featured are:
    • Toy Story
    • Monsters University
    • Incredibles
    • Up
    • Cars
    • Ratatouille
    • Inside Out
  • This pattern showcases characters visiting popular locations from their movies, enjoying rides on trains, and taking their wheels for spin on the open road too.
  • The designs are set against a white background and offer pops of color throughout highlighting the various characters.
  • Adding to the overall look, the collection is accented with light brown leather handles and even a base decorated with blue trim.
  • Pricing ranges from $198.00-$268.00. The Pixar Maps Collection by Dooney & Bourke is now available on shopDisney.
  • Links to individual items can be found below.

Pixar Maps Dooney & Bourke Zip Satchel Bag – $268.00

  • Genuine leather finishings with light blue edging
  • Top zip closure
  • Interior zip pocket
  • Three interior slip pockets, including cell phone pocket
  • Interior keyhook
  • Adjustable, detachable shoulder strap
  • Top carry handle with metal detailing
  • 80% PVC / 20% cotton
  • Trim: 100% leather
  • 9 1/2'' H x 12'' W x 5 1/4'' D
  • Handle drop: 4'' L
  • Strap drop length: 15 1/2''

Pixar Maps Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag – $268.00

  • Genuine leather finishings with light blue edging
  • Zip top closure with leather pulls
  • Exterior zip pocket with leather pull
  • Interior zip pocket
  • Three interior slip pockets, including cell phone pocket
  • Interior keyhook
  • Top carry handles with metal ring detailing
  • 80% PVC / 20% cotton
  • Trim: 100% leather
  • 10 1/4'' H x 11 3/4'' W x 5 1/2'' D
  • Handles: 10'' L

Pixar Maps Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag – $198.00

  • Genuine leather finishings with light blue edging
  • Adjustable shoulder strap
  • 80% PVC / 20% cotton
  • Trim: 100% leather

More Dooney & Bourke: 

  • The 2022 EPCOT Flower & Garden Festival is here and so is the adorable new Orange Bird collection of bags! Find your favorite style (or get them all) on shopDisney or at Walt Disney World
  • Stomp your hooves with delight for the Disney Steeds collection that features the most noble of horses from Disney’s animated classics.
  • Speaking of Walt Disney World, Disney fashionista agree, you can never have too many Dooney & Bourke bags and you’ll definitely want to add the WDW 50 and Disney Vacation Club collections to your wardrobe.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
