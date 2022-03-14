Dooney & Bourke Pixar Maps Collection Combines Fashion Elegance with Movie Fun

If you haven’t yet found the Dooney & Bourke Disney design that‘s best for you, the good news is they’re constantly debuting fun new patterns that are full of charms and Disney magic. Maybe this fantastic Pixar Maps Collection that arrived on shopDisney will be the design that makes its way to your wardrobe.

What’s Happening:

Guess what Dooney & Bourke fans? Your favorite Pixar characters and movies are now featured on a brand new collection that’s now available on shopDisney

Whether you prefer to watch Pixar movies at home or would rather spend your days at the parks riding rides and hanging out with your favorite characters you're sure to love the Dooney & Bourke 3-piece assortment that includes: Satchel Tote Bag Crossbody

Among the beloved movies featured are: Toy Story Monsters University Incredibles Up Cars Ratatouille Inside Out

This pattern showcases characters visiting popular locations from their movies, enjoying rides on trains, and taking their wheels for spin on the open road too.

The designs are set against a white background and offer pops of color throughout highlighting the various characters.

Adding to the overall look, the collection is accented with light brown leather handles and even a base decorated with blue trim.

Pricing ranges from $198.00-$268.00. The Pixar Maps Collection by Dooney & Bourke is now available on shopDisney

Links to individual items can be found below.

Pixar Maps Dooney & Bourke Zip Satchel Bag – $268.00

Genuine leather finishings with light blue edging

Top zip closure

Interior zip pocket

Three interior slip pockets, including cell phone pocket

Interior keyhook

Adjustable, detachable shoulder strap

Top carry handle with metal detailing

80% PVC / 20% cotton

Trim: 100% leather

9 1/2'' H x 12'' W x 5 1/4'' D

Handle drop: 4'' L

Strap drop length: 15 1/2''

Pixar Maps Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag – $268.00

Genuine leather finishings with light blue edging

Zip top closure with leather pulls

Exterior zip pocket with leather pull

Interior zip pocket

Three interior slip pockets, including cell phone pocket

Interior keyhook

Top carry handles with metal ring detailing

80% PVC / 20% cotton

Trim: 100% leather

10 1/4'' H x 11 3/4'' W x 5 1/2'' D

Handles: 10'' L

Pixar Maps Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag – $198.00

Genuine leather finishings with light blue edging

Adjustable shoulder strap

80% PVC / 20% cotton

Trim: 100% leather

