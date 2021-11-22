WDW 50th Anniversary, Disney Vacation Club Dooney & Bourke Collections Now on shopDisney

Disney fashionista agree, you can never have too many Dooney & Bourke bags! Well, good news folks, two more collections are now available on shopDisney designed for Walt Disney World and Disney Vacation Club.
New Dooney & Bourke – shopDisney
Finish out your year and start the next with a new assortment of Dooney & Bourke bags and wallets. Arriving recently on shopDisney, these collections will add some elegance or playfulness to your personal style, all while celebrating your love of Disney.
WDW 50th
Walt Disney’s World’s 50th anniversary is too special to just celebrate with one collection, so Dooney & Bourke designed a second series! This black, white, and gold collection contrasts with the bright playful WDW 50 pattern that debuted in October and gives fans a dressier look for evenings or special events.
Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Leather Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag – $348
- Zip top closure with leather pull
- Exterior zip pocket with leather pull
- Interior zip pocket
- Two interior slip pockets
- Cell phone pocket
- Interior key hook
Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Leather Dooney & Bourke Satchel – $318
- Zip top closure with leather pull
- Exterior zip pocket with leather pull
- Interior zip pocket
- Two interior slip pockets
- Interior key hook
- Adjustable, detachable crossbody strap
Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Leather Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag – $268
- Zip top closure with leather pull
- Exterior zip pocket with leather pull
- Interior zip pocket
- Two interior slip pockets
- Interior key hook
- Removable, adjustable shoulder strap
Disney Vacation Club
While it’s arguable that DVC is the best kept Disney secret, there’s no denying that this fun pattern will have you dreaming about your first trip as a DVC Member! Whether you’re all about the parks or prefer the more laid back approach of Aulani, Vero Beach or Hilton Head, you’ll love this collection made with members in mind.
Disney Vacation Club Dooney & Bourke Wristlet Wallet – $168
- Zip closure with braided leather pull
- Two compartments
- One zip compartment
- Twelve interior card slots
Disney Vacation Club Dooney & Bourke Satchel – $298
- Zip top closure with leather pull
- Exterior zip pocket
- Interior zip pocket
- Two interior slip pockets
- Inside key hook
- Detachable adjustable shoulder strap
- Top carry handles
Disney Vacation Club Dooney & Bourke Tote – $328
- Zip top closure
- Exterior zip pocket
- Interior zip pocket
- Two interior slip pockets
- Cell phone pocket
- Inside key hook