WDW 50th Anniversary, Disney Vacation Club Dooney & Bourke Collections Now on shopDisney

Disney fashionista agree, you can never have too many Dooney & Bourke bags! Well, good news folks, two more collections are now available on shopDisney designed for Walt Disney World and Disney Vacation Club.

New Dooney & Bourke – shopDisney

Finish out your year and start the next with a new assortment of Dooney & Bourke bags and wallets. Arriving recently on shopDisney, these collections will add some elegance or playfulness to your personal style, all while celebrating your love of Disney.

WDW 50th

Walt Disney’s World’s 50th anniversary is too special to just celebrate with one collection, so Dooney & Bourke designed a second series! This black, white, and gold collection contrasts with the bright playful WDW 50 pattern that debuted in October and gives fans a dressier look for evenings or special events.

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Leather Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag – $348

Zip top closure with leather pull

Exterior zip pocket with leather pull

Interior zip pocket

Two interior slip pockets

Cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Leather Dooney & Bourke Satchel – $318

Zip top closure with leather pull

Exterior zip pocket with leather pull

Interior zip pocket

Two interior slip pockets

Interior key hook

Adjustable, detachable crossbody strap

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Leather Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag – $268

Zip top closure with leather pull

Exterior zip pocket with leather pull

Interior zip pocket

Two interior slip pockets

Interior key hook

Removable, adjustable shoulder strap

Disney Vacation Club

While it’s arguable that DVC is the best kept Disney secret, there’s no denying that this fun pattern will have you dreaming about your first trip as a DVC Member! Whether you’re all about the parks or prefer the more laid back approach of Aulani, Vero Beach or Hilton Head, you’ll love this collection made with members in mind.

Disney Vacation Club Dooney & Bourke Wristlet Wallet – $168

Zip closure with braided leather pull

Two compartments

One zip compartment

Twelve interior card slots

Disney Vacation Club Dooney & Bourke Satchel – $298

Zip top closure with leather pull

Exterior zip pocket

Interior zip pocket

Two interior slip pockets

Inside key hook

Detachable adjustable shoulder strap

Top carry handles

Disney Vacation Club Dooney & Bourke Tote – $328