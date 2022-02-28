Dooney & Bourke Disney Steeds Collection Trots to shopDisney

Stomp your hooves and shake your mane because the Dooney & Bourke Disney Steeds collection has arrived on shopDisney! Guests can bring home the three piece series (and MagicBand) that celebrates the noble horses from your favorite Disney movies.
What’s Happening:
- Fans who love Disney horses will find the newest Dooney & Bourke series to be a must have for their collection as the design features some of Disney most famous steeds.
- Among the majestic creatures showcased on the bags are:
- Samson (Sleeping Beauty)
- Major (Cinderella)
- Maximus (Tangled)
- Phillippe (Beauty and the Beast)
- Pegasus (Hercules)
- Khan (Mulan)
- Prince's Horse (Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs)
- Angus (Brave)
- Achilles (The Hunchback of Notre Dame)
- And more
- The pattern also features sketch drawings in the background highlighting some of the picturesque locations that the horses and their masters frequent.
- The bags are trimmed in red-brown leather that adds contrast and dimension to this charming series of accessories.
- Pricing ranges from $48.00-$268.00.
- The Disney Steeds collection by Dooney & Bourke is now available on shopDisney. Links to individual items can be found below.
Disney Steeds Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag – $198.00
- Zip top closure
- Exterior zip pocket
- Interior zip pocket
- Interior key hook
- Adjustable strap with buckle fastener
- 80% PVC / 20% coated cotton with leather trim and metal hardware
- 7 1/2'' H x 7'' W x 2 3/4'' D
Disney Steeds Dooney & Bourke Handbag – $268.00
- Zip top closure
- Exterior zip pocket
- Two interior slip pockets
- Cell phone pocket
- Interior key hook
- Adjustable, detachable strap
- 80% PVC / 20% coated cotton with leather trim and metal hardware
- 8 1/4'' H x 10'' W x 6'' D
- Handle drop: 4 1/2''
- Strap drop: 23''
Disney Steeds Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag – $268.00
- Zip top closure
- Exterior zip pocket
- Interior zip pocket
- Two interior slip pockets
- Cell phone pocket
- Interior key hook
- 80% PVC / 20% coated cotton with leather trim and metal hardware
- 11 3/4'' H x 10 1/4'' W x 5 1/2'' D
- Handle drop: 10''
Disney Steeds MagicBand 2 by Dooney & Bourke – Limited Release – $48.00
