Dooney & Bourke Disney Steeds Collection Trots to shopDisney

Stomp your hooves and shake your mane because the Dooney & Bourke Disney Steeds collection has arrived on shopDisney! Guests can bring home the three piece series (and MagicBand) that celebrates the noble horses from your favorite Disney movies.

What’s Happening:

Fans who love Disney horses will find the newest Dooney & Bourke series to be a must have for their collection as the design features some of Disney most famous steeds.

Among the majestic creatures showcased on the bags are: Samson ( Sleeping Beauty ) Major ( Cinderella ) Maximus ( Tangled ) Phillippe ( Beauty and the Beast ) Pegasus ( Hercules ) Khan ( Mulan ) Prince's Horse ( Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs ) Angus ( Brave ) Achilles ( The Hunchback of Notre Dame ) And more

The pattern also features sketch drawings in the background highlighting some of the picturesque locations that the horses and their masters frequent.

The bags are trimmed in red-brown leather that adds contrast and dimension to this charming series of accessories.

Pricing ranges from $48.00-$268.00.

The Disney Steeds collection by Dooney & Bourke is now available on shopDisney

Disney Steeds Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag – $198.00

Zip top closure

Exterior zip pocket

Interior zip pocket

Interior key hook

Adjustable strap with buckle fastener

80% PVC / 20% coated cotton with leather trim and metal hardware

7 1/2'' H x 7'' W x 2 3/4'' D

Disney Steeds Dooney & Bourke Handbag – $268.00

Zip top closure

Exterior zip pocket

Two interior slip pockets

Cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Adjustable, detachable strap

80% PVC / 20% coated cotton with leather trim and metal hardware

8 1/4'' H x 10'' W x 6'' D

Handle drop: 4 1/2''

Strap drop: 23''

Disney Steeds Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag – $268.00

Zip top closure

Exterior zip pocket

Interior zip pocket

Two interior slip pockets

Cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

80% PVC / 20% coated cotton with leather trim and metal hardware

11 3/4'' H x 10 1/4'' W x 5 1/2'' D

Handle drop: 10''

Disney Steeds MagicBand 2 by Dooney & Bourke – Limited Release – $48.00

