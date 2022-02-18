Adorable Dooney & Bourke Disney Cruise Line Collection Docks at shopDisney

by | Feb 18, 2022 10:34 AM Pacific Time

Set sail into a magical future with a new collection of bags from Dooney & Bourke inspired by Disney Cruise Line! The three piece series made a splash on shopDisney and will have you looking in ship shape for your next outing.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

  • Dooney & Bourke is inviting fans to cruise the day away with their newest Disney collection of bags that are all about sun, surf and sailing.
  • Arriving today on shopDisney is a cute series themed to the Disney Cruise Line that features Mickey, Minnie and Goofy taking a break from work and vacationing at sea.
  • Just like a real trip on a Disney ship, the pattern blue and white pattern shows the trio enjoy a variety of activities and amenities such as, a soak in a hot tub, poolside lounge time with a fruity drink, ice cream cones, island mini golf, towel animals and even guest talent shows!
  • But that’s not all, the pattern also includes sun and clouds, a cruise ship silhouette, the DCL logo, and a Mickey Mouse shaped pool!
  • The bags are trimmed in light brown leather that adds contrast and dimension to this charming series of accessories.
  • Pricing ranges from $198.00-$268.00.
  • The Disney Cruise Line collection by Dooney & Bourke is now available on shopDisney. Links to individual items can be found below.

Disney Cruise Line Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag – $268.00

  • Allover Disney Cruise Line pattern Zip top closure with leather pulls
  • Exterior zip pocket with leather pull
  • Interior zip pocket
  • Three interior slip pockets, including cell phone pocket
  • Interior keyhook
  • Leather carry handles
  • 80% PVC / 20% cotton
  • Trim: 100% leather
  • 10 1/4'' H x 11 3/4'' W x 5 1/2'' D
  • Handles: 10'' L

Disney Cruise Line Dooney & Bourke Satchel Bag – $268.00

  • Allover Disney Cruise Line Zip top closure with leather pulls
  • Exterior zip pocket with leather pull
  • Interior zip pocket
  • Two interior slip pockets
  • Interior keyhook
  • Leather carry handles
  • Adjustable, detachable shoulder strap
  • 80% PVC / 20% cotton
  • Trim: 100% leather
  • 10'' H x 12'' W x 6 1/2'' D
  • Handle drop: 4 1/2'' L
  • Strap drop length: 21 1/2''

Disney Cruise Line Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag – $198.00

  • Allover Disney Cruise Line pattern
  • Zip top closure with leather pulls
  • Exterior zip pocket with braided leather pull
  • Interior zip pocket
  • Three interior slip pockets, including cell phone pocket
  • Interior keyhook
  • Adjustable, detachable shoulder strap
  • 80% PVC / 20% cotton
  • Trim: 100% leather
  • 10 1/4'' H x 10 1/2'' W x 4'' D
  • Strap drop length: 25''

More Disney Cruise Line: 

  • This July Disney’s newest vessel the Disney Wish will set sail on its maiden voyage (with guests)! Disney recently shared more details about the new ship including an Inside Out themed sweet shop.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney Cruise travel planning
 
 
