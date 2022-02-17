“Inside Out” Themed Sweet Shop Coming to the Disney Wish

The Disney Wish has already announced experiences featuring Star Wars, Frozen, Cinderella, Marvel Characters, and so many others, but now we can add Pixar Animation Studios’ Inside Out to the list, as a new a sweet shop themed to Riley’s Headquarters from the film will aboard the fifth ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet.

What’s Happening:

New enchantment awaits families aboard the Disney Wish, setting sail this July. And now, on top of things that we already knew about the offerings aboard the new ship, we’ve learned that guests can indulge in Inside Out -inspired treats and a bit more about previously announced offerings.

Inside Out: Joyful Sweets will emphasize the sweeter side of life. In this dazzling dessert shop inspired by the Pixar film, guests will find an abundance of handmade gelato, ice cream, candy and novelty treats for purchase. This brightly colored wonderland, designed to resemble the control center inside 11-year-old Riley's mind where her emotions guide her through everyday life, will feature sculpted figures of the film's five main characters and glowing Memory Orb light fixtures.

The shop will offer nearly 40 flavors of gelato and ice cream, with daily handcrafted gelato specials in decadent combinations like peanut butter pretzel and white chocolate raspberry. Whipped cream, fruit compotes and sauces will be freshly made in-house to complement a wide selection of tasty toppings.

Signature treats inspired by the film will include colorful cupcakes that evoke the five emotions: Joy (lemon), Sadness (blueberry), Disgust (pistachio), Anger (red velvet) and Fear (bubble gum). Chocolate Memory Orbs come filled with sweet candy remembrances. Specialty macarons and cake pops will join the assortment of handcrafted truffles, designer cookies, indulgent brownies and vibrant candy offerings.

For the first time ever, guests can join their favorite Frozen friends for a summertime picnic in Arendelle during a premium entertainment experience specially designed for families with children ages 3 to 12. At Olaf’s Royal Picnic, guests will interact with Olaf, Anna, Elsa and Kristoff like never before and delight in live musical performances of beloved songs like “Let It Go,” “Fixer Upper” and “In Summer.”

At Olaf's Royal Picnic, guests will interact with Olaf, Anna, Elsa and Kristoff like never before and delight in live musical performances of beloved songs like "Let It Go," "Fixer Upper" and "In Summer." Under the expert direction of Baroness Dagmar Birgir, a lively lady-in-waiting to Queen Anna, castle staff will serve up delicious summer treats and picnic fare for the whole family to enjoy. The hall will be decked out in summer splendor just for the occasion, with a canopy of colorful flowers among the festive decor. Children will receive an assortment of gifts and keepsakes, including a reversible troll plush, themed picnic blanket and custom Nordic-style mandolin, which they'll need for a special "Reindeer(s) Are Better Than People" strum-and-sing-along with Kristoff.

Guests who have booked a Disney Wish cruise may reserve Olaf’s Royal Picnic before their sailing for an additional fee.

As previously announced, the Grand Hall, Luna and Hero Zone are imaginative new environments that are set to come to life with immersive storytelling and interactive shows.

The fairytale castle-inspired Grand Hall will evolve from a gathering space into an enchanting theater through the magic of built-in special effects and the first-ever atrium stage on a Disney ship. A royal greeting will await families as they enter the glittering Grand Hall for the first time. Every child will receive their very own wishing wand upon embarkation, which they will use to make the “First Wish” of their vacation during a special boarding celebration. During the sailing, families can attend a royal gathering of magnificent proportions as Disney Princesses descend into the Grand Hall to meet and greet with guests.

The Grand Hall will evolve from a gathering space into an enchanting theater through the magic of built-in special effects and the first-ever atrium stage on a Disney ship. A royal greeting will await families as they enter the glittering Grand Hall for the first time. Every child will receive their very own wishing wand upon embarkation, which they will use to make the "First Wish" of their vacation during a special boarding celebration. During the sailing, families can attend a royal gathering of magnificent proportions as Disney Princesses descend into the Grand Hall to meet and greet with guests. The Grand Hall stage will conceal a host of Disney friends during "Who's Behind the Curtain?", a playful game show where guests answer questions to reveal the identity of hidden characters. On the final night of every sailing, cruisers will return to the Grand Hall and raise their wands with Fairy Godmother to ignite a spectacular farewell show featuring favorite characters, special effects and lively performances.

Luna is a brand-new entertainment hub, outfitted with a two-story LED screen wall, stage and bar and will offer a variety of live shows designed for families to laugh, sing and compete together. “Villains Game Night” is a witty game show where guests will attempt to answer Disney trivia questions amid the jeers and sneers of nefarious Disney foes, including Cruella

During the live grand finale event for Disney Uncharted Adventure, an all-new interactive experience that uses guests’ mobile devices to unlock hidden adventures aboard the ship, families will team up with other cruisers to battle an infamous Disney villain.

Introducing a completely new category of active family play to the Disney Cruise Line portfolio, Hero Zone is a futuristic sports arena where physical activity will blend with imagination, offering highly produced show experiences in addition to free-play sports. Families will test their strength, speed and stamina during the Incredi-Games, a high-energy game show featuring an elaborate obstacle course of over-the-top physical challenges, each inspired by the dynamic characters of Pixar’s The Incredibles.

Hero Zone is a futuristic sports arena where physical activity will blend with imagination, offering highly produced show experiences in addition to free-play sports. Families will test their strength, speed and stamina during the Incredi-Games, a high-energy game show featuring an elaborate obstacle course of over-the-top physical challenges, each inspired by the dynamic characters of Pixar's The Incredibles. Now with more fanfare than ever before, the guest-favorite Disney Cruise Line experience Jack-Jack's Incredible Diaper Dash will offer terrific tots the chance to compete for the coveted title of Diaper Dash Champion as they speed-crawl across a 20-foot track amid the cheers (and chuckles) of family, friends and adoring fans.

What They’re Saying:

Laura Cabo, portfolio creative executive, Walt Disney Imagineering:“Family is at the heart of everything we do. When we set out to design the next generation of Disney cruise ships, we wanted to provide families with more opportunities than ever to make lasting memories together and to experience Disney storytelling in completely new ways. Whether it’s a new take on a guest favorite experience, like our signature sweets shop, or an immersive show in a first-of-its-kind venue like Luna and Hero Zone, there will be no shortage of family fun aboard the Disney Wish.”