“Disney The Little Mermaid” and “Disney Seas the Adventure” to Debut Aboard the Disney Wish

Next year, the Disney Wish will set sail on its maiden voyage. When it does, guests will be treated to two all-new shows in the Walt Disney Theatre.

What’s Happening:

Today, at Destination D23

As announced by Shelby Jiggetts-Tivony, the new ship will feature two new stage shows in addition to the previously announced Aladdin – A Musical Spectacular.

First, a Broadway-style adaptation of The Little Mermaid will reimagine the animated classic.

will reimagine the animated classic. According to the Disney Parks Blog Disney The Little Mermaid will have a modern and innovative take on the story and feature dazzling special effects, innovative theatrical design, artistic choreography, and more.

Meanwhile, the Walt Disney Theatre will also host the new show Disney Seas the Adventure.

The show will follow Goofy discovering his own inner captain with the help of Captain Minnie and several Disney and Pixar friends.

Both of these new entertainment offerings will debut when the Disney Wish sets sail next June.

Of course, there’s plenty more to do and see on the Wish, including unique dining experiences interactive youth areas water dark ride much more

