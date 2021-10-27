First Look at Oaken from Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure on the Disney Wish

Disney Cruise Line has revealed a first look at Wandering Oaken, as he’ll appear in Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure on the upcoming Disney Wish cruise ship.
What’s Happening:
- Wandering Oaken will be appearing in Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure. Oaken will be hosting the celebration of Queen Anna and Kristoff’s engagement with his "Hearty Party Planning Services."
Here's a first look at Oaken from Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure coming to the #DisneyWish! When you visit for an engagement celebration for Queen Anna and Kristoff, you'll find Oaken hosting the celebration with his "Hearty Party Planning Services." pic.twitter.com/cloAMAnG81
— Disney Cruise Line (@DisneyCruise) October 27, 2021
- This offering will be Disney’s first Frozen-themed theatrical dining experience, as guests step into Arendelle castle for a royal engagement party for Queen Anna and Kristoff.
- The story will pick up where Frozen 2 left off and Elsa and Olaf will host the celebration with catering provided by their friend Oaken’s “Hearty Party Planning Service… and Sauna.”
- Live entertainment will be provided by “local” musicians who specialize in Nordic renditions of familiar Frozen songs.
- The experience will be designed in the style of a theater-in-the-round with dining tables situated around a small center stage.
- Elsa’s icy magic will be brought to life with invisible fiber optics embedded in the ceiling and windows will magically transform from real-time ocean views to the colorful dancing lights of the Aurora Borealis.
- Guests will enjoy live musical performances by beloved characters and will even get the opportunity to join the festivities with table crafts, sing-alongs and a grand finale that’ll have everyone in the audience on their feet.
- The menu will combine traditional flavors and ingredients from the Nordic region with modern, family-friendly fare.