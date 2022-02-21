Dooney & Bourke Mickey Mouse as Steamboat Willie Collection

Dooney & Bourke are taking Disney fans back in time with their latest series of bags. This magical addition to the Dooney lineup is inspired by Mickey Mouse’s first appearance in Steamboat Willie!

Mickey Mouse is quite the muse for fashion designers and stylists at Dooney & Bourke agree. Their new Disney-themed pattern is pulled right from the film strips of Mickey’s debut cartoon, Steamboat Willie .

. The collection features three bags—Tote Bag, Crossbody Bag, Backpack—displaying a black and white design of Mickey in his iconic sailor look. Adding some dimension to this series is the red edging that brings the whole ensemble together.

The Mickey Mouse in Steamboat Willie collection sells for $228.00-$268.00 and is available now on shopDisney

Links to individual items can be found below.

Mickey Mouse in Steamboat Willie Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag – $268

Stitched leather finishings with red edging

Zip top closure

Exterior zip pocket

Interior zip pocket

Two interior slip pockets

Braided zip pulls

Cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Removable leather tag embossed with ''Walt Disney's Mickey Mouse in Steamboat Willie''

80% PVC / 20% coated cotton with leather trim and metal hardware

11 3/4'' H x 9 1/2'' W x 5 1/2'' D

Handle drop: 10''

Mickey Mouse in Steamboat Willie Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag – $228

Stitched leather finishings with red edging

Zip top closure

Exterior zip pocket

Interior zip pocket

Braided zip pulls

Two interior slip pockets

Cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Adjustable strap

Removable leather tag embossed with ''Walt Disney's Mickey Mouse in Steamboat Willie''

80% PVC / 20% coated cotton with leather trim and metal hardware

10 1/2'' H x 10 1/4'' W x 4'' D

Strap drop: 25''

Mickey Mouse in Steamboat Willie Dooney & Bourke Backpack – $248

Stitched leather finishings with red edging

Zip top closure with double zip pull

Exterior zip pocket on front

Exterior zip pocket on back

Braided zip pulls

Interior slip pocket

Interior key hook

80% PVC / 20% coated cotton with leather trim and metal hardware

12'' H x 8'' W x 4'' D

Handle drop: 10''

