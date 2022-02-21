Dooney & Bourke Mickey Mouse as Steamboat Willie Collection

Dooney & Bourke are taking Disney fans back in time with their latest series of bags. This magical addition to the Dooney lineup is inspired by Mickey Mouse’s first appearance in Steamboat Willie!
What’s Happening:
- Mickey Mouse is quite the muse for fashion designers and stylists at Dooney & Bourke agree. Their new Disney-themed pattern is pulled right from the film strips of Mickey’s debut cartoon, Steamboat Willie.
- The collection features three bags—Tote Bag, Crossbody Bag, Backpack—displaying a black and white design of Mickey in his iconic sailor look. Adding some dimension to this series is the red edging that brings the whole ensemble together.
- The Mickey Mouse in Steamboat Willie collection sells for $228.00-$268.00 and is available now on shopDisney.
- Links to individual items can be found below.
Mickey Mouse in Steamboat Willie Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag – $268
- Stitched leather finishings with red edging
- Zip top closure
- Exterior zip pocket
- Interior zip pocket
- Two interior slip pockets
- Braided zip pulls
- Cell phone pocket
- Interior key hook
- Removable leather tag embossed with ''Walt Disney's Mickey Mouse in Steamboat Willie''
- 80% PVC / 20% coated cotton with leather trim and metal hardware
- 11 3/4'' H x 9 1/2'' W x 5 1/2'' D
- Handle drop: 10''
Mickey Mouse in Steamboat Willie Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag – $228
- Stitched leather finishings with red edging
- Zip top closure
- Exterior zip pocket
- Interior zip pocket
- Braided zip pulls
- Two interior slip pockets
- Cell phone pocket
- Interior key hook
- Adjustable strap
- Removable leather tag embossed with ''Walt Disney's Mickey Mouse in Steamboat Willie''
- 80% PVC / 20% coated cotton with leather trim and metal hardware
- 10 1/2'' H x 10 1/4'' W x 4'' D
- Strap drop: 25''
Mickey Mouse in Steamboat Willie Dooney & Bourke Backpack – $248
- Stitched leather finishings with red edging
- Zip top closure with double zip pull
- Exterior zip pocket on front
- Exterior zip pocket on back
- Braided zip pulls
- Interior slip pocket
- Interior key hook
- 80% PVC / 20% coated cotton with leather trim and metal hardware
- 12'' H x 8'' W x 4'' D
- Handle drop: 10''
