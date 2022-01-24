Dooney & Bourke Debuts Whimsical Four-Piece “Alice in Wonderland” Collection on shopDisney

Celebrate your unbirthday this year with a new collection of bags from Dooney & Bourke that feature characters from Alice in Wonderland. The four piece series is available now on shopDisney and makes a delightful addition to your Disney fashion collection.

Dooney & Bourke is adding some whimsy to Wonderland with their new assortment of purses and tote bags. This latest collection is inspired by Disney's animated classic Alice in Wonderland and is available now on shopDisney.

and is available now on shopDisney. Among the styles featured are: Tote Bag Satchel Wallet Crossbody Bag

Each bag style includes a pattern that showcases black sketch drawings of Alice, The Mad Hatter, The White Rabbit, Queen of Heart, Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum, and the Cheshire Cat. The characters are surrounded by teapots, flowers, and ferns.

Adding to the elegance of the collection, each item is trimmed in light brown leather that adds contrast and dimension to this beautiful series of accessories!

Pricing ranges from $168.00-$298.00.

Alice in Wonderland Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag – $298.00

Alice in Wonderland Dooney & Bourke Zip Satchel Bag – $298.00

Alice in Wonderland Dooney & Bourke Wristlet Wallet – $168.00

Alice in Wonderland Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag – $228.00