Dooney & Bourke Debut Mickey and Minnie Valentine’s Day Styles on shopDisney

It’s time to celebrate the season of love! Show your significant other how special they are with a new bag from Dooney & Bourke! This Valentine's Day, Disney fans can commemorate the holidays with a sweet pattern showcasing iconic couple Mickey and Minnie Mouse.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Dooney & Bourke is bringing the charming and whimsy of Valentine’s day to a new collection on shopDisney.
- Their latest pattern features Mickey and Minnie Mouse sharing their love in a variety of adorable scenarios. The couple can be seen holding hands, sharing a meal, and taking shelter from the rain under an umbrella.
- Each drawing of the duo is set against a soft pink background and accented with pops of red to complete the Valentine’s vibe.
- These seasonal styles sell for $298.00-$328.00 and are available now on shopDisney. Links to individual items can be found below.
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Valentine Dooney & Bourke Zip Satchel Bag – $298.00
- Zip top closure
- Interior zip pocket
- Two interior pockets
- Cell phone pocket
- Interior key hook
- Adjustable, detachable shoulder strap
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Valentine Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag – $328.00
- Zip top closure
- Interior zip pocket
- Two interior slip pockets
- Cell phone pocket
- Interior key hook
- Adjustable, detachable shoulder strap