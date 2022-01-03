Dooney & Bourke Debut Mickey and Minnie Valentine’s Day Styles on shopDisney

It’s time to celebrate the season of love! Show your significant other how special they are with a new bag from Dooney & Bourke! This Valentine's Day, Disney fans can commemorate the holidays with a sweet pattern showcasing iconic couple Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Their latest pattern features Mickey and Minnie Mouse sharing their love in a variety of adorable scenarios. The couple can be seen holding hands, sharing a meal, and taking shelter from the rain under an umbrella.

Each drawing of the duo is set against a soft pink background and accented with pops of red to complete the Valentine’s vibe.

These seasonal styles sell for $298.00-$328.00 and are available now on shopDisney

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Valentine Dooney & Bourke Zip Satchel Bag – $298.00

Zip top closure

Interior zip pocket

Two interior pockets

Cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Adjustable, detachable shoulder strap

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Valentine Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag – $328.00