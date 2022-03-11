Dooney & Bourke Orange Bird Collection Flits Over to shopDisney

The annual EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival is taking place at Walt Disney World right now, with incredible displays, delicious food, and colorful merchandise. Fortunately for guests who don’t have the chance to visit, the park, shopDisney is home to several of the themed merchandise collections including new Dooney & Bourke bags featuring Orange Bird!

Each year Dooney & Bourke designs a special collection for the Flower & Garden Festival

The collection has already debuted at EPCOT Tote Bag Satchel Crossbody

The pattern features the little avian gardening, splashing in a watering can, and flying by his favorite citrus fruit—oranges! The designs are set against a light green background and accented with light brown leather trim, handles, and zippers.

Each bag also includes a removable leather tag with embossed “EPCOT International Festival & Garden Festival 2022.”

Pricing ranges from $198.00-$298.00.

The EPCOT Flower & Garden Festival 2022 Orange Bird collection by Dooney & Bourke is now available on shopDisney

Links to individual items can be found below.

Orange Bird Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag – EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2022 – $298.00

Zip top closure with leather pulls

Exterior zip pocket with leather pull

Three interior slip pockets, including cell phone pocket

Interior zip pocket

Interior key hook

80% PVC / 20% cotton

Trim: 100% leather

11 1/2'' H x 14'' W x 6 3/4'' D

Handles drop 10 1/2'' L

Orange Bird Dooney & Bourke Satchel Bag – Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival 2022 – $168.00

Zip top closure with leather pulls

Exterior zip pocket with leather pull

Three interior slip pockets, including cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Leather carry handles

Adjustable, detachable leather shoulder strap

80% PVC / 20% cotton

Trim: 100% leather

8 1/4'' H x 10'' W x 6'' D

Handle drop: 4 1/2''

Strap drop: 21 1/2''

Orange Bird Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag – Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival 2022 – $198.00

Zip top closure with leather pulls

Exterior zip pocket with leather pull

Three interior slip pockets, including cell phone pocket

Interior zip pocket

Interior key hook

Adjustable, detachable leather shoulder strap

80% PVC / 20% cotton

Trim: 100% leather

8 1/2'' H x 8'' W x 3'' D

