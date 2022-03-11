Dooney & Bourke Orange Bird Collection Flits Over to shopDisney

The annual EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival is taking place at Walt Disney World right now, with incredible displays, delicious food, and colorful merchandise. Fortunately for guests who don’t have the chance to visit, the park, shopDisney is home to several of the themed merchandise collections including new Dooney & Bourke bags featuring Orange Bird!
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Each year Dooney & Bourke designs a special collection for the Flower & Garden Festival and for 2022, their muse was the always adorable Orange Bird!
- The collection has already debuted at EPCOT and now it's made its way to shopDisney! The fan favorite Florida exclusive character brings his charming smile and cheery personality to this 3-piece assortment that includes:
- Tote Bag
- Satchel
- Crossbody
- The pattern features the little avian gardening, splashing in a watering can, and flying by his favorite citrus fruit—oranges! The designs are set against a light green background and accented with light brown leather trim, handles, and zippers.
- Each bag also includes a removable leather tag with embossed “EPCOT International Festival & Garden Festival 2022.”
- Pricing ranges from $198.00-$298.00.
- The EPCOT Flower & Garden Festival 2022 Orange Bird collection by Dooney & Bourke is now available on shopDisney.
- Links to individual items can be found below.
Orange Bird Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag – EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2022 – $298.00
- Zip top closure with leather pulls
- Exterior zip pocket with leather pull
- Three interior slip pockets, including cell phone pocket
- Interior zip pocket
- Interior key hook
- 80% PVC / 20% cotton
- Trim: 100% leather
- 11 1/2'' H x 14'' W x 6 3/4'' D
- Handles drop 10 1/2'' L
Orange Bird Dooney & Bourke Satchel Bag – Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival 2022 – $168.00
- Zip top closure with leather pulls
- Exterior zip pocket with leather pull
- Three interior slip pockets, including cell phone pocket
- Interior key hook
- Leather carry handles
- Adjustable, detachable leather shoulder strap
- 80% PVC / 20% cotton
- Trim: 100% leather
- 8 1/4'' H x 10'' W x 6'' D
- Handle drop: 4 1/2''
- Strap drop: 21 1/2''
Orange Bird Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag – Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival 2022 – $198.00
- Zip top closure with leather pulls
- Exterior zip pocket with leather pull
- Three interior slip pockets, including cell phone pocket
- Interior zip pocket
- Interior key hook
- Adjustable, detachable leather shoulder strap
- 80% PVC / 20% cotton
- Trim: 100% leather
- 8 1/2'' H x 8'' W x 3'' D
