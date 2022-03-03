shopDisney is Blooming with 2022 Flower & Garden Festival Orange Bird and Mickey Mouse Collections

EPCOT’s annual Flower & Garden Festival kicked off this week and while many guests will focus on enjoying the topiary displays, outdoor kitchens and character encounters, for others it’s all about the shopping. Even if you can’t get to EPCOT during the four-month event, you can visit shopDisney to secure select items from this year’s merchandise collections!

What’s Happening:

Guests visiting Walt Disney World EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival

Of course you can’t have a Disney festival without merchandise and this year Disney has designed five colorful collections: Orange Bird Collection Mickey Mouse Home Garden Collection Spike the Bee Collection Figment’s Garden Collection Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Collection

Now that the Flower & Garden festival has started, the first round of merchandise has rolled into shopDisney Orange Bird and Mickey Mouse Home Garden collections available to guests right at home.

and collections available to guests right at home. Whether you’re a first time Flower & Garden collector or have been acquiring favorite pieces for years, you’ll want to add these pieces to your Disney collections.

Links to new products can be found below.

Orange Bird Collection

Orange Bird Ornament – EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival 2022 – $22.99

EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2022 Mug – $19.99

Orange Bird Mug – EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2022 Mug – $19.99

Orange Bird Pin – EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival 2022 – Limited Release – $15.99

Mickey Mouse Home Garden Collection

EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2022 Spirit Jersey for Adults – $69.99

Mickey Mouse Stepping Stone – EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2022 – $29.99

Mickey Mouse Pin – EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival 2022 – Limited Release – $17.99

EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2022 Stainless Steel Water Bottle – $27.99

EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2022 Pitcher – $29.99

EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2022 Garden Stake Set – $14.99

EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2022 Tin Box – $39.99

