EPCOT Flower & Garden Festival Merchandise Collections to Feature Orange Bird, Figment and Mickey Mouse

Spring is nearly here and that means it’s almost time for the Flower & Garden Festival at EPCOT! In anticipation of the upcoming event, the Disney Parks Blog is giving fans a first look at this year’s merchandise collections that will feature Orange Bird, Figment and more.

What’s Happening:

This spring EPCOT will once again celebrate the season with the fan favorite EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival

The vibrant park will showcase beautiful blooms, spectacular dishes from Disney chefs, and a variety of delightful merchandise offerings featuring characters like: Orange Bird Spike the Bee Mickey Mouse Minnie Mouse Figment

EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival Merchandise

EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival Merchandise

The 2022 offerings will include garden tools, cheerful drinkware, stylish accessories and more across several collections: Orange Bird Collection Mickey Mouse Home Garden Collection Spike the Bee Collection Figment’s Garden Collection Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Collection



Orange Bird Collection

“Orange Bird inspires an eye-catching collection of wearable fashions, accessories and other adorable keepsakes, including the Orange-Lemon Smoothie in a Souvenir Orange Bird Sipper Cup.”

Guests will also have the opportunity to purchase a cute travel tumbler that’s “Full of Florida Sunshine;” and protect their eyes from that bright sun with an orange bucket hat that reads “Squeeze Me.”

A decorative bowl (or perhaps a succulent holder?) includes a three dimensional Orange Bird standing atop delicious looking orange slices!

Finally, as with every year, a Dooney & Bourke collection will be part of the festival, this time solely dedicated to the colorful avian. A light green background provides the perfect base for the Orange Bird to flutter around orange blossoms and splash in an oversized watering can.

Mickey Mouse Home Garden Collection

“Garden in style with this vibrant assortment of apparel, drinkware, yard tools and other coordinating accessories. Mickey Mouse takes center stage in the collection’s playful design, which features springtime blue hues and dainty floral prints.”

Spike the Bee Collection

“Memorable for his appearances in early Mickey Mouse cartoons, Spike the Bee evokes nostalgia for longtime Disney fans. The collection includes a variety of sweet new pieces, including collectible novelties, apparel and accessories.”

Figment’s Garden Collection

“Figment shares his love of all things purple – including beets! – with an imaginative new line of wares that celebrate the springtime harvest. These creative purple pieces will launch later on during the festival.”

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Collection

“Decked out in dapper ensembles, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse are ready for a stroll in the garden! Find an array of new items featuring whimsical artwork inspired by the festival.”

Good to Know:

To experience the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival, guests must have both valid park admission and a park reservation for EPCOT on the same date.