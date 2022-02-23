EPCOT Flower & Garden Festival Merchandise Collections to Feature Orange Bird, Figment and Mickey Mouse

by | Feb 23, 2022 9:55 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Spring is nearly here and that means it’s almost time for the Flower & Garden Festival at EPCOT! In anticipation of the upcoming event, the Disney Parks Blog is giving fans a first look at this year’s merchandise collections that will feature Orange Bird, Figment and more.

(Via Disney Parks Blog)

(Via Disney Parks Blog)

What’s Happening:

  • This spring EPCOT will once again celebrate the season with the fan favorite EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival taking place from March 2nd-July 4th.
  • The vibrant park will showcase beautiful blooms, spectacular dishes from Disney chefs, and a variety of delightful merchandise offerings featuring characters like:
    • Orange Bird
    • Spike the Bee
    • Mickey Mouse
    • Minnie Mouse
    • Figment
  • Today the Disney Parks Blog is sharing a peek at the commemorative items that will debut during the festival. Additionally, select items will also make their way to shopDisney so guests around the country can enjoy the colorful collections too.

EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival Merchandise

  • The 2022 offerings will include garden tools, cheerful drinkware, stylish accessories and more across several collections:
    • Orange Bird Collection
    • Mickey Mouse Home Garden Collection
    • Spike the Bee Collection
    • Figment’s Garden Collection
    • Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Collection

Orange Bird Collection 

“Orange Bird inspires an eye-catching collection of wearable fashions, accessories and other adorable keepsakes, including the Orange-Lemon Smoothie in a Souvenir Orange Bird Sipper Cup.”

(Via Disney Parks Blog)

(Via Disney Parks Blog)

Guests will also have the opportunity to purchase a cute travel tumbler that’s “Full of Florida Sunshine;” and protect their eyes from that bright sun with an orange bucket hat that reads “Squeeze Me.”

(Via Disney Parks Blog)

(Via Disney Parks Blog)

(Via Disney Parks Blog)

(Via Disney Parks Blog)

A decorative bowl (or perhaps a succulent holder?) includes a three dimensional Orange Bird standing atop delicious looking orange slices!

(Via Disney Parks Blog)

(Via Disney Parks Blog)

Finally, as with every year, a Dooney & Bourke collection will be part of the festival, this time solely dedicated to the colorful avian. A light green background provides the perfect base for the Orange Bird to flutter around orange blossoms and splash in an oversized watering can.

(Via Disney Parks Blog)

(Via Disney Parks Blog)

Mickey Mouse Home Garden Collection

“Garden in style with this vibrant assortment of apparel, drinkware, yard tools and other coordinating accessories. Mickey Mouse takes center stage in the collection’s playful design, which features springtime blue hues and dainty floral prints.”

(Via Disney Parks Blog)

(Via Disney Parks Blog)

Spike the Bee Collection

“Memorable for his appearances in early Mickey Mouse cartoons, Spike the Bee evokes nostalgia for longtime Disney fans. The collection includes a variety of sweet new pieces, including collectible novelties, apparel and accessories.”

(Via Disney Parks Blog)

(Via Disney Parks Blog)

Figment’s Garden Collection

“Figment shares his love of all things purple – including beets! – with an imaginative new line of wares that celebrate the springtime harvest. These creative purple pieces will launch later on during the festival.”  

(Via Disney Parks Blog)

(Via Disney Parks Blog)

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Collection  

“Decked out in dapper ensembles, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse are ready for a stroll in the garden! Find an array of new items featuring whimsical artwork inspired by the festival.”

(Via Disney Parks Blog)

(Via Disney Parks Blog)

(Via Disney Parks Blog)

(Via Disney Parks Blog)

Good to Know:

  • To experience the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival, guests must have both valid park admission and a park reservation for EPCOT on the same date.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed