Photos: EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2022 Merchandise

The EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival begins today, March 2nd and of course, the Festival comes along with some fun new merchandise exclusive to the event!

We start off with this fabulous Orange Bird Dooney and Burke purse. A light green background provides the perfect base for the Orange Bird to flutter around orange blossoms and splash in an oversized watering can.

You can drink out of this adorable mug of Orange Bird’s head.

This Corkcicle travel tumbler is “Full of Florida Sunshine.”

It’s not an EPCOT Festival without a Spirit Jersey, and the Flower & Garden Festival has quite a few options for you, including this excellent Orange Bird Spirit Jersey.

“Think Orange” thoughts with an Orange Bird button-up, hat and women’s shirt.

For you athletic types, you can get Orange Bird bike shorts.

A really cute design for this faux mini-trash can.

Moving on to some Mickey and Minnie Mouse items, including this lovely tumbler.

Another Spirit Jersey option, this one being slightly more subtle.

Mickey features in this large Tervis travel cup.

The Flower & Garden Festival allows you to fulfill all your gardening dreams and desires, like with this fancy gardening glove.

“Garden in style with this vibrant assortment of apparel, drinkware, yard tools and other coordinating accessories. Mickey Mouse takes center stage in the collection’s playful design, which features springtime blue hues and dainty floral prints.”

Figment invites you to be “grown with Imagination” with this limited edition of 3,000 Annual Passholder MagicBand.

Figment also features in this Passholder exclusive jacket.

More Figment merchandise will be available later on in the Festival’s run.

Decked out in dapper ensembles, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse are ready for a stroll in the garden! Find an array of new items featuring whimsical artwork inspired by the festival, including this limited edition of 2,500 MagicBand.

The futuristic shop models of the Creations Shop model the latest and greatest Flower & Garden styles.

For more on the merchandise for the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival, check out our preview post.