New Walt Disney World 50th Celebration Bags Coming Soon from Dooney & Bourke

As the World’s Most Magical Celebration continues at Walt Disney World, Dooney & Bourke has something coming soon for Disney fans who want to celebrate even more.

A Walt Disney World 50th Celebration pattern satchel and wallet will be coming from Dooney & Bourke on Monday, April 18.

shopDisney revealed the new bags on their Twitter account, but didn’t offer any details on the release.

Walt Disney World 50th Celebration satchel and wallet from @dooneyandbourke coming April 18. pic.twitter.com/8uGoapTYtI — shopDisney (@shopDisney) April 16, 2022

“The World’s Most Magical Celebration,” began in October at the Walt Disney World Resort and will continue to be celebrated for a total of 18 months.