New Walt Disney World 50th Celebration Bags Coming Soon from Dooney & Bourke

As the World’s Most Magical Celebration continues at Walt Disney World, Dooney & Bourke has something coming soon for Disney fans who want to celebrate even more.
- A Walt Disney World 50th Celebration pattern satchel and wallet will be coming from Dooney & Bourke on Monday, April 18.
- shopDisney revealed the new bags on their Twitter account, but didn’t offer any details on the release.
- You can find plenty of other magical Dooney & Bourke designs on shopDisney right now.
More on the World’s Most Magical Celebration:
- Guests can relive Walt Disney World’s old ticket system days with this new set of coasters form the Walt Disney World Vault Collection, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the resort.
- Another recent addition to the Walt Disney World Vault Collection celebrating the Resort’s 50th anniversary was released earlier this month, featuring retro balloon designs. We spotted these items this morning at the Magic Kingdom.
- A new collection from Disney & Coach debuted, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World. While the collection does primarily focus on Walt Disney World, we have spotted the collection outside of Florida.
- Walt Disney World unveiled brand new commemorative Coca-Cola bottles in honor of the 50th anniversary of the resort and we got a first look at the new designs in person at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
“The World’s Most Magical Celebration,” began in October at the Walt Disney World Resort and will continue to be celebrated for a total of 18 months.
