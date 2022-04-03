Disney x Coach WDW 50 Collection Spotted at Downtown Disney and Coach Stores

Last week, a new collection from Disney & Coach debuted, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World. While the collection does primarily focus on Walt Disney World, we have spotted the collection outside of Florida.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

We first spotted the collection at The Disney Dress Shop in Downtown Disney at the Disneyland Resort. While they definitely didn’t have as much available here as at Walt Disney World, it’s nice to see a selection available here too.

Celebrate Disney’s international parks with these colorful leather ears decorated with Disney character patches. The back side of the left ear also features a Castle imprint and the Disney Resort it represents. The version available here is the Disneyland specific one.

In addition to being available at Downtown Disney, the Disney x Coach collection is also available at Coach stores. We spotted some items in the collection available at The Grove in Los Angeles.

For those not heading to central Florida or California in the coming days, the collection has also started to roll out online. Coach Insiders have early access to the collection on the Coach website and select items are available for pre-order on shopDisney (limit 2 per item, per guest).