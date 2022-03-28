Disney x Coach Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Collection Available for Pre-Order on shopDisney

Ooooh! A new Disney x Coach collection has arrived and this time the fashion brand is celebrating 50 years of Walt Disney World (and a few other parks) with a lively assortment of signature styles fans will adore!

Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.

The collection rolled out today at several online and retail store locations including: Coach – Online and at Disney Springs Marketplace Co-Op at Disney Springs shopDisney

This retro inspired collection features: Mickey Ear Headbands (Three Disney Resort) Tote Bags Duffle Bags Backpack Crossbody Bag Sandals/Slides Card Holders Fanny/Hip Pack and More

The Disney x Coach collection is priced from $95-$695 with a purchase limit of 2 per item. The collection is expected to ship by March 30th.

Mickey Ears

Celebrate Disney’s international parks with these colorful leather ears decorated with Disney character patches. The back side of the left ear also features a Castle imprint and the Disney resort it represents. The side of the headband includes the year it was founded/opened! There are four in total: Disneyland (white), Walt Disney World (black), Disneyland Paris (yellow), and Shanghai Disneyland (red). Walt Disney World style is not currently available on shopDisney.

Mickey Mouse and Friends Leather Ear Headband for Adults by COACH

Mickey Mouse and Friends Leather Ear Headband for Adults by COACH – Disneyland Paris

Mickey Mouse and Friends Leather Ear Headband for Adults by COACH – Shanghai Disney

Classic Coach Logo

The signature Coach “C” print is accented with rich brown leather and perfectly embellished with Disney patches and stitching representing Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy and Cinderella Castle.

Mickey Mouse and Friends Duffle Bag by COACH – Walt Disney World

Mickey Mouse and Friends Belt Bag by COACH

Fantasyland Castle Card Case by COACH

Mickey Mouse and Friends Wallet by COACH – Walt Disney World

Mickey Mouse and Friends Crossbody Bag by COACH – Walt Disney World

Mickey Mouse and Friends Camera Bag by COACH

Mickey Mouse and Friends Backpack by COACH

Mickey Mouse Hoodie for Adults by COACH – Walt Disney World

Mickey Mouse Slides for Adults by COACH – Walt Disney World

Bold Red Mickey and Minnie

If you want to make even more of a statement with the collection, there’s a bold red leather design that will do the trick! An adorable and roomy bag features our favorite mouse couple in their 1971 look, while the crossbody and wallet styles are accented with cute patches honoring the opening of the Walt Disney World.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Rogue Bag by COACH – Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World Wallet by COACH

Walt Disney World Kitt Messenger Bag by COACH

Key Chain

Oh, boy! We hadn’t seen this cutie on the Coach site or in stores (doesn’t mean it's not there) and found him to be a must-have accessory! A classic brand, celebrating a classic resort with a classic character? Yes please!

Mickey Mouse Leather Key Chain Figure by COACH