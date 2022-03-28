Disney x Coach WDW 50 Collection Makes Its Debut at Walt Disney World

It’s not often that I’m at Disney Springs when a new merchandise collection launches, but as luck would have it, today was one of those days! A new Disney x Coach collection celebrating 50 years of Walt Disney World (and a few other parks) made its way to the shopping district and let’s just say we are in love with these styles.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

The duo has teamed up once again to bring fans a must-have series of bags, apparel and accessories—with a retro twist—themed to Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary. The vintage style collection brings two iconic companies together and presents a playful and nostalgic series that you’ll be proud to display.

For a long time now, Coach has been my go-to high(er) fashion brand and I’m always delighted when they release a new collab with Disney. So, you can imagine my joy this morning when I got to Disney Springs for my Everglazed and Starbucks fix and realized that I was just in time to start shopping the latest Disney x Coach release.

Guests visiting the Walt Disney World resort will find the Disney x Coach collection at Coach (located in Town Center) and Marketplace Co-Op (located at Marketplace) at Disney Springs. For those not heading to central Florida in the coming days, the collection has also started to roll out online. Coach Insiders have early access to the collection on the Coach website and select items are available for pre-order on shopDisney (limit 2 per item, per guest).

The retro inspired styles include Mickey Ear Headbands (three Disney Resorts), tote and duffle bags, a backpack, sandals/slides, belt bag, hoodies and much, much more.

Mickey Ears

Celebrate Disney’s international parks with these colorful leather ears decorated with Disney character patches. The back side of the left ear also features a Castle imprint and the Disney Resort it represents.

The side of the headband includes the year it was founded/opened! There are four in total: Disneyland (white), Walt Disney World (black), Disneyland Paris (yellow), and Shanghai Disneyland (red).

Mickey Mouse and Friends Leather Ear Headband for Adults by COACH | shopDisney

These sell for $295 and can all be found at Marketplace Co-Op. All but Walt Disney World are available on shopDisney.

Classic Coach Logo

You can’t have a Coach collection with the signature Coach “C”! This assortment offers that popular print accented with rich brown leather, Disney patches, and stitching representing Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy and Cinderella Castle.

There’s a perfect size bag for all your Disney travels such as the large Field tote, small Swinger bag, Mickey Mouse Coin Purses, trendy Rogue purse or Duffle.

But we’re not done yet! Bring things together in a standard Backpack, keep it simple with a Belt Bag or go ultra light with the always essential Wallet.

Feeling the ultimate relaxation mode? Cozy up with this loud (we mean that in a good way) hoodie starring Mickey and complete your look with a pair of comfy slides that also include the WDW 50 logo.

Finally, for a more casual and practical look, there’s a Crossbody bag and Camera bag showcasing your favorite characters and the Most Magical Place on Earth!

Oh! In all my excitement, I somehow managed to not take a picture of the Castle Card Case. This tiny accessory is perfect if you just want to carry a bit of Disney with you every day.

Vintage Walt Disney World Logo

Well, well, well, this collection certainly screams Walt Disney World vacation, doesn’t it?! Simple, direct, and very retro, fans who visited the resort in the 70s and 80s will no doubt recognize this look that’s available in white, navy, and golden yellow backgrounds.

Adding to the vacation vibe, the items featuring this design include a round Duffle, Belt Bag, and Backpack (all in navy).

We also have another Field tote in all three colors with rainbow shoulder straps…

a white Swinger bag and wristlet and Card Cases in white and navy.

There’s a yellow bucket bag that’s completely plain on the front and back, but there’s magic happening on the shoulder strap! Tri–colored and decked out in patches, this style helps you keep your vintage spirit a secret…for a little while at least.

Bold Red Mickey and Minnie

Our favorite mouse couple is living their best life and rocking a vintage 1971 look on these bold bags and accessories! Fans can make a statement with the Rogue Bag showcasing the couple (Mickey even has a camera!) or the matching key chain (aww how cute).

For simplicity sake, wear a messenger bag covered in patches (pendants, and characters, and charms, oh my!) or grab a zip around wallet decorated with fun embellishments.

Still not enough? Check out this bright red hoodie that features a kangaroo pocket, stripes on the mid sleeve, and a “71” patch near the right shoulder.

Disney X Coach Retro Hoodie

Key Chain

Oh, boy! I hadn’t seen this cutie on the Coach site or in stores (doesn’t mean it's not there) but he’s quite adorable for a bag accessory, right?!

Mickey Mouse Leather Key Chain Figure by COACH

Ready to go shopping? The Disney x Coach collection is priced from $65-$875 and can be found at Disney Springs (Marketplace Co-Op and Coach) or online on shopDisney (purchase limit of 2 per item) and Coach.com (purchase limit of 3 per item).

More Disney x Coach:

Love what you see here, guess what? There’s even more designs on Coach.com! Guests will find colorful slides, and T-shirts themed to Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary.