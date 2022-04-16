New Walt Disney World Vault Collection Ticket Coasters Available Now

Guests can relive Walt Disney World’s old ticket system days with this new set of coasters form the Walt Disney World Vault Collection, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the resort.

We stopped by Disney’s Animal Kingdom

We found this new coaster set at Chester & Hester’s Dinosaur Treasures in Dinoland.

The set comes with four coasters that represent the old A, B, C, D and E tickets Walt Disney World once used for their attractions.

As you can see in the images below, each ticket was good for specific attractions in the park.

For example, an E Ticket would have worked for: It’s a Small World 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea The Mickey Mouse Revue Jungle Cruise Tropical Serenade The Haunted Mansion



The D Ticket would have worked for: WDW Railroad Skyway to Fantasyland Flight to the Moon Country Bear Jamboree The Hall of Presidents The Admiral Joe Fowler Riverboat



The B Ticket would have worked for: Main Street Cinema Frontierland Shootin’ Gallery Mike Fink Keel Boats Swiss Family Treehouse



And finally, the A Ticket would have worked for: The Omnibus Horse-Drawn Street Cars Main Street Vehicles Cinderella’s Golden Carrousel



The whole set is available for $24.99.