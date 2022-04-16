New Walt Disney World Vault Collection Ticket Coasters Available Now

Guests can relive Walt Disney World’s old ticket system days with this new set of coasters form the Walt Disney World Vault Collection, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the resort.
- We stopped by Disney’s Animal Kingdom today and spotted a fun new addition to the Walt Disney World Vault Collection.
- We found this new coaster set at Chester & Hester’s Dinosaur Treasures in Dinoland.
- The set comes with four coasters that represent the old A, B, C, D and E tickets Walt Disney World once used for their attractions.
- As you can see in the images below, each ticket was good for specific attractions in the park.
- For example, an E Ticket would have worked for:
- It’s a Small World
- 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea
- The Mickey Mouse Revue
- Jungle Cruise
- Tropical Serenade
- The Haunted Mansion
- The D Ticket would have worked for:
- WDW Railroad
- Skyway to Fantasyland
- Flight to the Moon
- Country Bear Jamboree
- The Hall of Presidents
- The Admiral Joe Fowler Riverboat
- The C Ticket would have worked for:
- The Grand Prix Raceway
- Dumbo, the Flying Elephant
- Peter Pan’s Flight
- Snow White’s Adventures
- Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride
- Mad Tea Party
- Davy Crockett’s Explorer Canoes
- The B Ticket would have worked for:
- Main Street Cinema
- Frontierland Shootin’ Gallery
- Mike Fink Keel Boats
- Swiss Family Treehouse
- And finally, the A Ticket would have worked for:
- The Omnibus
- Horse-Drawn Street Cars
- Main Street Vehicles
- Cinderella’s Golden Carrousel
- The whole set is available for $24.99.
