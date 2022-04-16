New Walt Disney World Vault Collection Ticket Coasters Available Now

Guests can relive Walt Disney World’s old ticket system days with this new set of coasters form the Walt Disney World Vault Collection, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the resort.

  • We stopped by Disney’s Animal Kingdom today and spotted a fun new addition to the Walt Disney World Vault Collection.
  • We found this new coaster set at Chester & Hester’s Dinosaur Treasures in Dinoland.
  • The set comes with four coasters that represent the old A, B, C, D and E tickets Walt Disney World once used for their attractions.

  • As you can see in the images below, each ticket was good for specific attractions in the park.
  • For example, an E Ticket would have worked for:

  • And finally, the A Ticket would have worked for:

  • The whole set is available for $24.99.
