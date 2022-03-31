Photos: In-Person Look at Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Coca-Cola Bottles

Today, Walt Disney World unveiled brand new commemorative Coca-Cola bottles in honor of the 50th anniversary of the resort and we got a first look at the new designs in person at Disney’s Animal Kingdom!

The five different designs feature Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom and an EARidescent 50th Anniversary design.

