EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival Begins July 14th

If you have been waiting for more information about this year's EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival, you will be excited about this news. Disney Parks Blog shared some updates.

What’s Happening:

EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival presented by CORKCICLE will return to Walt Disney World

Disney has a team of chefs, mixologists, and sommeliers testing and tasting delicious culinary delights that guests will enjoy.

There will be more than 25 global marketplaces located throughout EPCOT.

Guest favorites in the past that will be returning are The Swanky Saucy Swine, Appleseed Orchard, Hops & Barley, Earth Eats hosted by Impossible and Shimmering Sips hosted by CORKCICLE.

The Eat to the Beat Concert Series presented by Florida Blue Medicare will be returning this year. Some of your favorite internationally known artists as well as local bands will be entertaining guests at the America Gardens Theatre stage. The lineup has not been announced yet, but we will let you know when it is.

There are so many more exciting things for the whole family to enjoy at this festival.

Remy's Ratatouille Hide & Squeak will be a fantastic Ratatouille-inspired adventure for kids of all ages. Families will be able to purchase a scavenger hunt and look for Remy all around EPCOT.

You are able to try delicious cheese served in a fun way as part of Emile’s Fromage Montage. You collect stamps in the festival passport after eligible purchases at Global Marketplace.

As there is with every festival at EPCOT, there will be specific merchandise available.

While at EPCOT, you can enjoy all that the 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World has to offer, including Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure Harmonious Spaceship Earth

More information will be released in the near future, so make sure to keep checking back.