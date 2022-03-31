Details Behind the New Mural at Connections Eatery 

Yesterday, the menus for Connections Eatery at EPCOT were announced. Imagineer Zach Riddley shared some behind-the-scenes details on a hand-painted mural that will be added to the wall at this new dining option.

What's Happening:

Imagineer Zach Riddley shared some behind-the-scenes details of the progress that is happening at Connections Eatery.

He shared the work of a hand painted mural that stretches over 650 feet along the back wall.

This original piece, titled "Global Gathering," is in celebration of various foods and beverages from around the world.

This is how we are all connected by enjoying a meal together.

Ridley shares: "Highlighting eight distinct regions of the globe, this vibrant installation depicts people cultivating or gathering around food, such as potatoes from the Andes Mountains in Peru or black pepper from the Malabar Coast of India. The piece also evolves from sunrise in the east to sunset in the west across the full span of the eatery – culminating in one of the largest art installations Imagineering has created. That scale and stunning vibrancy celebrates global diversity with a simple, universal concept: the moments we have in common around food, meals, traditions and memories."

This concept was developed over the last few years with consultants from around the world.

This was hand-painted in a series of panels and was recently installed at EPCOT.

Abdul, who is a part of the Character Paint team, is working alongside the team artisans to provide final touch-ups.

This mural coming to life at EPCOT speaks of the global story of connections and why EPCOT has always been such a unique park.