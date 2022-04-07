New Balloon Themed Items Released in the Walt Disney World Vault Collection

The latest addition to the Walt Disney World Vault Collection celebrating the Resort’s 50th anniversary has been released, featuring retro balloon designs. We spotted these items this morning at the Magic Kingdom.

This delightful retro pin retails for $17.99.

There’s also a PopWallet for $29.99.

Finally, we have this fun Spirit Jersey which retails for $74.99.

When this collection was announced last week, an image included showcased a Loungefly backpack with the same design that has yet to be released.

