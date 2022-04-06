Walt Disney World Announces New Affordable Housing Development

Walt Disney World has just announced that they will earmark nearly 80 acres of land to bring a new affordable housing development to life in southwest Orange County, Florida.

What’s Happening:

This initiative has been in the works for quite some time and builds on The Walt Disney Company’s long legacy of bringing positive, lasting change to the communities it calls home – making an important difference locally to address one of the nation’s greatest challenges.

This new development, which is still in the early planning stages and subject to appropriate approvals, is expected to include more than 1,300 units and will be constructed by a third-party affordable housing developer on Disney's land near its Central Florida theme parks.

The development will offer residents a variety of home choices that are affordable and attainable, located in close proximity to schools and the new and expanding Flamingo Crossings Town Center retail and dining complex. It will offer a variety of amenities to foster a strong community.

Known for building industry-leading theme parks and resort hotels around the world, Disney will engage the developer to bring that same innovation, expertise and attention to detail to this initiative.

The development will be available for qualifying applicants from the general public, including Disney cast members.

More details about this initiative will be released at a later date as the company continues due diligence work with a prominent affordable housing developer.

Disney’s initiative will play an important role as leaders in the community – including Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings – continue to prioritize finding lasting solutions to affordable housing in Central Florida.

For additional details about Disney’s community initiatives in Central Florida, please visit DisneyWorldGivesBack.com

What They’re Saying:

Jeff Vahle, president of Walt Disney World Resort said: “We are invested in working together with our community to solve complex issues. The lack of affordable housing is affecting many people across our country, including right here in Central Florida. With this initiative, we’re lending a hand to make a real and meaningful impact in our community by tapping into the best of our company's strengths. This is the right opportunity and the right time to take action.”

“We are invested in working together with our community to solve complex issues. The lack of affordable housing is affecting many people across our country, including right here in Central Florida. With this initiative, we’re lending a hand to make a real and meaningful impact in our community by tapping into the best of our company's strengths. This is the right opportunity and the right time to take action.” In the video below, Jeff Vahle and Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings talk more about this new housing initiative:

Walt Disney World in the Community:

Back in October 2021, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World, Disney issued $3 million in grants

Disney was a founding member of the Central Florida Commission on Homelessness, helping to provide rapid rehousing for chronically homeless families in Orange and Osceola counties.

Disney has made significant investments to address affordable housing and homelessness from all angles in recent years, supporting organizations on the front lines of this issue through the Disney Grants program. Past recipients include: Hope Partnership Covenant House Habitat for Humanity Lake and Sumter Counties Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida

For more than 20 years, Disney culinary teams and Disney VoluntEARS have delivered and served meals at the Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida. This Central Florida nonprofit organization serves more than 20,000 meals to those in need each year, with 9,000 of those annual meals are prepared and served by Disney chefs.