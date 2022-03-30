New 50th Anniversary Celebration Collection Coming to Walt Disney World This Spring

Disney Parks Blog gave us a first look at the new 50th Anniversary Celebration Collection that will be coming to Walt Disney World this spring.

What's Happening:

There has already been a lot of 50th Anniversary merchandise released, but there will be some brand-new commemorative merchandise available in the spring.

It is to honor the history of Disney's Florida theme parks through trendy new clothing items and different souvenir pieces.

EARidescent Shimmer Collection:

This is a modern take on the iconic Walt Disney World landmark.

The color features the same distinct blue and gold tones found on the turrets of Cinderella Castle in the Magic Kingdom

The EARidescent Shimmer collection will include sparkling pieces such as Minnie Mouse headbands, a Loungefly backpack, and more.

For those who love Spirit Jerseys, they will be available as well.

Disney Vault Balloon Collection:

For those who have visited Walt Disney World for a long time, they may recognize the inspiration behind the Disney Vault Balloon Collection.

There are bold colors and the Mickey Mouse balloon print that was once used to decorate shopping bags at retail locations around Walt Disney World will be seen.

Back in 1971, guests were given vintage balloon print bags with all of their favorite souvenirs from their magical vacation.

This collection will include accessories like hats, Spirit Jerseys, and Loungefly backpacks.

Celebration Collection:

The celebration collection was first launched at the start of the 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World and will expand to include even more commemorative merchandise.

There will be an exclusive new dress by Dress Shop, Dooney and Bourke handbags, as well as youth apparel.

If you love characters, you'll be able to find Goofy, Donald, and Daisy plush in their dressed up celebration outfits.

Disney Vault Orange Bird Collection:

This will debut later this spring. The orange bird collection captures the groovy vibes of the 1970s through the line of retro pieces that Disney fans will love.

The collection pays tribute to Orange Bird who is a loved character and symbolizes Florida and its legacy in the citrus industry.

There will be denim jackets and flower power dresses by Dress Shop, as well as a character cross body bag and so much more.