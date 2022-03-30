New 50th Anniversary Celebration Collection Coming to Walt Disney World This Spring

Disney Parks Blog gave us a first look at the new 50th Anniversary Celebration Collection that will be coming to Walt Disney World this spring.
What's Happening:
- There has already been a lot of 50th Anniversary merchandise released, but there will be some brand-new commemorative merchandise available in the spring.
- It is to honor the history of Disney's Florida theme parks through trendy new clothing items and different souvenir pieces.
EARidescent Shimmer Collection:
- This is a modern take on the iconic Walt Disney World landmark.
- The color features the same distinct blue and gold tones found on the turrets of Cinderella Castle in the Magic Kingdom.
- The EARidescent Shimmer collection will include sparkling pieces such as Minnie Mouse headbands, a Loungefly backpack, and more.
- For those who love Spirit Jerseys, they will be available as well.
Disney Vault Balloon Collection:
- For those who have visited Walt Disney World for a long time, they may recognize the inspiration behind the Disney Vault Balloon Collection.
- There are bold colors and the Mickey Mouse balloon print that was once used to decorate shopping bags at retail locations around Walt Disney World will be seen.
- Back in 1971, guests were given vintage balloon print bags with all of their favorite souvenirs from their magical vacation.
- This collection will include accessories like hats, Spirit Jerseys, and Loungefly backpacks.
Celebration Collection:
- The celebration collection was first launched at the start of the 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World and will expand to include even more commemorative merchandise.
- There will be an exclusive new dress by Dress Shop, Dooney and Bourke handbags, as well as youth apparel.
- If you love characters, you'll be able to find Goofy, Donald, and Daisy plush in their dressed up celebration outfits.
Disney Vault Orange Bird Collection:
- This will debut later this spring. The orange bird collection captures the groovy vibes of the 1970s through the line of retro pieces that Disney fans will love.
- The collection pays tribute to Orange Bird who is a loved character and symbolizes Florida and its legacy in the citrus industry.
- There will be denim jackets and flower power dresses by Dress Shop, as well as a character cross body bag and so much more.
