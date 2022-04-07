Easter Treats Coming to Disney Parks Around the World

Easter will be here before you know it, and Disney has some delicious treats to get you excited. Disney Parks Blog shared the list of the treats you can expect to see at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, Tokyo Disney Resort, and Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel.

Walt Disney World Resort:

Available at Multiple Resorts April 10 through 23

Coconut Sugar Bunny Cupcake: Carrot cake cupcake filled with pineapple topped with cream cheese buttercream and a coconut sugar bunny (available on Mobile Order) (New) Available at the following: Landscape of Flavors at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort Centertown Market at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort Sassagoula Floatworks at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter Riverside Mill at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside Everything Pop at Disney’s Pop Century Resort Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort, Disney’s All-Star Music Resort, and Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort World Premiere Food Court, Intermission Food Court, and End Zone Food Court (available on Mobile Order from April 10 through 23)

Spring Into Easter: Strawberry mousse with blueberry compote and lemon curd on vanilla cake (New)

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge:

The Mara (available on Mobile Order from April 10 through 17)

Raspberry Fields: Pistachio financier, raspberry gelée, lemon curd, and a white chocolate glaçage (New)

Easter Egg Display at Disney’s Beach Club Resort Lobby (available through April 17)

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn:

Belle Vue Lounge (available through April 30)

Cotton Tails Daiquiri: Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum, Chambord liqueur, pure cane syrup, lime juice, and raspberry garnished with an orange peel (New)

BoardWalk Bakery: (available on Mobile Order from April 10 through 17)

Chocolate-covered Strawberry ‘Carrots’: Strawberries dipped in orange-colored white chocolate and striped to resemble carrots (New)

Easter Moon Pie: Sugar cookies with marshmallow filling, dipped in semisweet chocolate and decorated with holiday décor (New)

Coconut Macaroon Nest: Traditional giant coconut macaroon with pastel chocolate and sprinkles and crunch candy Easter eggs (New)

Cannoli: Traditional cannoli with pastel holiday décor

Mickey Brownie: Ganache brownies with holiday sprinkles

BoardWalk Joe’s: (available through April 30)

Easter Basket: Empress Gin, Bols Crème de Banana liqueur, grenadine, and pineapple smoothie garnished with a candied marshmallow (New)

Leaping Horse: (available through April 30)

The Easter Hunt: Parrot Bay Coconut Rum, Midori Liqueur, and piña colada garnished with maraschino cherries and a candied marshmallow (New)

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort:

Spyglass Grill (This location will be opening its doors once again on April 14!)

Coconut Sugar Bunny Cupcake: Carrot cake cupcake filled with pineapple and topped with cream cheese buttercream and a coconut sugar bunny (available April 14 through 23)

Disney’s Contemporary Resort:

California Grill: (available on April 17)

Three-course Dinner: Three-course tasting menu for the 50th Anniversary Celebration with an Easter-themed dessert enhancement (New)

Chef Mickey’s: (available on April 17)

Carrot Cake Cupcakes: Mini carrot cake cupcake topped with cream cheese icing, coconut, and a sugar carrot (New)

Contempo Cafe: (available on Mobile Order through April 20)

Easter Bunny Cupcake: Carrot cake filled with cream cheese icing topped with buttercream and white chocolate bunny ears (New)

Easter Chocolate Bark: Dark chocolate bark topped with Jelly Beans and sprinkles (New)

Easter Macarons: Assorted macarons filled with raspberry marshmallow, lemon buttercream, and dark chocolate ganache (New)

Easter Sugar Cookie Sandwich: Sugar cookies with strawberry marshmallow buttercream and sprinkles (New)

Steakhouse 71:

Easter Brunch: Enjoy favorites from Steakhouse 71 breakfast and lunch menus, along with an Easter dessert available for purchase (available on April 17) (New)

Seasonal Pancakes: Lemon-blueberry ricotta pancakes (New)

Easter Egg Display at Disney’s Contemporary Resort: (available through April 20 on the 4th floor)

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort:

Barcelona Lounge:

Bird of Paradise Refresher: Strawberry, lemonade, passionfruit juice and passionfruit boba on ice (non-alcoholic) (New)

Cinnamon Twist Cold Brew: Cold brew coffee, sweet cream, and cinnamon syrup topped with cinnamon whipped cream and a dash of cinnamon dust (non-alcoholic) (New)

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa:

Gasparilla Island Grill: (available on Mobile Order through April 18)

Peanut Butter Bunny Cookie: Peanut butter cookie cup with buttercream, sugar bunny, and spring sprinkles (New)

Bunny Blondie Pop: Brown butter blondie with mini chocolate chips, and dried cherries enrobed in white chocolate to resemble a bunny (New)

Spring Birds Nest Donut: Chocolate sponge cake donut glazed and garnished with a crunchy chocolate nest and sugar eggs (New)

Narcoossee’s: (available on April 17)

Easter Overlay on Existing Desserts

The Grand Cottage at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Lobby: (available through April 18)

Offerings including the Carrot Blondie Pop, The Grand Combo, Carrot Coffee Cake, Grand Egg, Artisan Marshmallows, Confetti Cake Popcorn, Mickey Whoopie Pie, Crispy Rice Egg, Baby Chick Cupcake, Spring Garden Dessert, Hot Cross Buns, Chocolate Chip Sandwich Cookie, Dark Chocolate Bunny, and Raspberry Minnie Fudge

Easter Egg Display at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Lobby: (available through April 18)

Disney’s Old Key West Resort:

Good’s Food to Go:

Spring Time Cupcake: Yellow cupcake filled with lemon curd topped with strawberry buttercream and a butterfly white chocolate garnish and springtime quins (available April 12 through June 10) (New)

Carrot Cake: Carrot cake with cream cheese icing and white chocolate carrot garnish (available April 12 through 17) (New)

Easter Chick Brownie: Fudge brownie with dark and white chocolate garnish to look like a hatching chick (available April 12 through 17) (New)

Olivia’s Cafe: (available April 16 through 17)

Easter Dessert Trio: A trio of mini desserts including fruit tart, chocolate cupcake with Easter quins, and a strawberry lemon bar (New)

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort:

Capt. Cook’s: (available on Mobile Order from April 10 through 17)

Hoppy Easter Cupcake: Vanilla cupcake with raspberry fluff filling, buttercream, chocolate easter bunny, and Jelly Beans (New)

Easter Bunny Dome Cake: Carrot dome cake, cream cheese filling, white chocolate glaçage, buttercream, and rice paper butterfly

Pineapple Lanai: (available April 16 through 18)

Easter Soft-serve: Pink vanilla soft-serve with toasted marshmallow flavors topped with Easter sprinkles

Disney’s Riviera Resort:

Le Petit Cafe: (available April 16 through 17)

Strawberry Milk Chocolate Bunny: Milk chocolate mousse filled with strawberry cheesecake (New)

Topolino’s Terrace: (available April 16 through 17)

Caramel Cream Easter Egg: Vanilla mousse, caramel center, dark chocolate shell, pistachio crumble, and chocolate sorbet (New)

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa:

The Artist’s Palette: (available on Mobile Order from April 12 through 17)

Easter Chick Brownie: Fudge brownie with dark and white chocolate garnish to look like a hatching chick (New)

Carrot Cake Cupcake: Carrot cake cupcake with roasted pineapple filling topped with cream cheese icing and pastel-colored white chocolate bunny (New)

Easter Bundt Cake: Confetti bundt cake filled with a white chocolate mousse and green grass buttercream topped with colorful jellybeans (New)

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge:

Roaring Fork: (available on Mobile Order)

Chocolate Bunny: Dark chocolate bunny with Easter quins and jellybeans (available April 16 through 17) (New)

Bunny Cupcake: Carrot cupcake with cream cheese icing topped with a white chocolate confetti cake pop bunny (available April 16 through 18) (New)

Disney’s Yacht & Beach Club Resort:

The Beach Club Marketplace and The Market at Ale and Compass: (available on Mobile Order through April 17)

Easter Cupcake: Mickey vanilla cupcake filled with vanilla mousse and decorated like a bouquet of flowers

Mickey & Minnie Easter Eggs: Chocolate Easter egg decorated to look like Mickey and Minnie with a Happy Easter tag

Trio of Fudge: Strawberry fudge, orange white chocolate fudge, and a rich dark chocolate fudge (New)

Easter Chocolate Cookie Lollipop: An Easter chocolate cookie sandwich lollipop (New)

Cookies & Cream Cheesecake: Cookies and cream flavored cheesecake with a dark chocolate cookie crumble base, ganache, cookie crumbles, and modeling chocolate bunny décor (New)

Robin’s Egg Blueberry Macaroons: Three large robin-colored macaroons filled with a ring of blueberry ganache, and a blueberry jam center on a crispy chocolate nest (New)

Lemon Crinkle Cookies: A pack of three brightly colored lemon-flavored crinkle cookies

Disney Springs:

Amorette’s Patisserie: (available April 14 through 17)

Easter Trifle: Carrot cake, cream cheese mousse, carrot cake croutons, and malted Easter eggs (New)

The Ganachery (available April 1 through 17)

Bourbon Boozy Bunnies: Chocolate bunnies filled with sipping chocolate and bourbon (non-alcohol version available)

Minnie Easter Piñata: Chocolate sphere filled with candied Easter eggs

Sprinkles: (available April 11 through 17)

Easter Fancy Sprinkle: Birthday cake topped with vanilla buttercream and finished with exclusive Easter sprinkles

Chocolate Bunny: Dark chocolate cake, chocolate ganache core, chocolate cream cheese frosting topped with a ladle of chocolate ganache (New)

Disney’s Vero Beach Resort:

Wind and Waves Grill: (available on April 17)

(available on April 17) Easter Brunch: Includes house-made hot cross buns, chicken and waffles, Monte Cristo sandwiches, omelet station, brunch beverage specials, and more!

Disneyland Resort:

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa:

GCH Craftsman Grill: (available through April 17)

(available through April 17) Easter Donut: Vanilla cake donut dipped in milk chocolate and decorated with Easter carrot décor (New)

Easter Cupcake: Coconut cupcake with pineapple buttercream (New)

GCH Holiday Cart: (available through April 17)

Mickey-shaped Bunny Cereal Treat: Crisped rice dipped in white chocolate with coconut tail (New)

Easter Carrot Cake Loaf: Carrot cake with cream cheese icing (New)

Mickey-shaped Easter Basket Cookie: Vanilla sugar cookies dipped in white chocolate and decorated with royal icing and jellybeans (New)

Easter Treat Box: Includes sugar cookies with Easter sprinkles, dulce Easter cookies, and Easter chocolate bark (New)

Easter Egg Mickey Cookie: Vanilla sugar cookie dipped in white chocolate layered with apricot jam (New)

Minnie Bunny Ears Cookie: Vanilla sugar cookie dipped in milk chocolate and decorated with chocolate and rolled fondant (New)

Easter Yogurt Mini Pretzel Bag (New)

Easter Chocolate Bunny (New)

Easter Chocolate Chip Cookie Shot (available with milk or liqueur) (New)

Easter Double Chocolate Cookie Shot (available with milk or liqueur) (New)

Storytellers Cafe: (available April 17)

Easter Buffet: Enjoy a delicious buffet with the whole family and even some special character appearances.

Disneyland Hotel:

Goofy’s Kitchen: (available April 17)

Easter Buffet: Indulge in delicious dishes at this fun-filled feast with characters.

Downtown Disney District:

Sprinkles: (available April 11 through 17)

Easter Fancy Sprinkle: Birthday cake topped with vanilla buttercream and finished with exclusive Easter sprinkles

Chocolate Bunny: Dark chocolate cake, chocolate ganache core, chocolate cream cheese frosting topped with a ladle of chocolate ganache (New)

Catal Restaurant: (available April 16 through 17)

Easter Special Two-course Brunch: Choose from items like smoked salmon, chilaquiles, or Monte Cristo to name a few!

Tokyo Disney Resort:

Tokyo Disneyland:

Center Street Coffeehouse: (available through June 30)

Steak Plate: Sirloin steak with Japanese sauce, buttered rice, and shirred egg with cheese sauce and vegetables (New)

Ice Cream Cones: (available through June 30)

Double Berry Sundae: A berry-filled sundae with a hidden motif of “Usatama” (New)

Sweetheart Cafe: (available through June 30)

Special Set: Salmon and egg sandwich with a peach jelly dessert (New)

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort:

Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel:

Walt’s Cafe: (available April 15 through 18)

Traditional Carrot Cake: Carrot cake, cream cheese filling, and a Stella Lou chocolate for decoration (New)

Enchanted Garden Restaurant: (available April 15 through 18)

Easter Cookies DIY: Includes vanilla cookies and icing to design your own treats (New)