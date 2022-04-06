D23 Announces a Gold Member Preview of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT

Take off on an intergalactic chase through space and time as D23: The Official Disney Fan Club invites you to be among the first to experience the all-new attraction, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind!

What’s Happening:

D23 Gold Members will be able to experience the attraction before opening day, plus this event includes even more magic so you can make the most of the Walt Disney World

The special event costs $35 per person (plus $5 processing fee) and includes: Parking and park admission with park reservation to EPCOT $20 dining card to enjoy the EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival (or other dining location of your choice) Reserved viewing for Harmonious Exclusive entry to preview of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind D23-exclusive commemorative gift upon departure.

As the park closes, the exciting moment arrives as you are invited to make your way to the new World Discovery neighborhood where you’ll embark on an all-new journey in the Wonders of Xandar pavilion.

As part of the EPCOT transformation

Important Notes for the event: Persons who do not meet the minimum height requirement of 42” (107 cm) may not ride. All ticket holders for this event agree to comply with the latest health and safety guidelines put forth by Walt Disney World Resort. Find the latest guidelines at disneyworld.com/updates. Please note: No merchandise opportunities will be available as part of this event. D23 Gold Members may purchase up to four (4) tickets. There are a limited number of tickets available. D23 Members will be required to provide their membership number when purchasing tickets. D23 Members who do not bring their membership card and tickets may not be admitted to the event. Ticketed Members and guests who do not attend the event forfeit their place as well as all experiences, benefits, and gifts associated with the event. D23 Members must be present for their guests to gain entry to the event. All Guests under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to attend this D23 event. Children should be supervised. Guests under age 14 must be accompanied by a Guest age 18 or older. All D23 Events are subject to change without notice. There are strictly no cancellations or refunds, and tickets are not transferable.

Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET