Dumbo Dooney & Bourke Collection Coming to shopDisney April 8th

Dooney & Bourke continues to deliver delightful new Disney patterns and their most recent release is themed to Dumbo! The new collection has already debuted at Magic Kingdom, and will be available on shopDisney on April 8th.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Last week Laughing Place friend Geo kindly shared pictures with us of the new Dooney & Bourke Dumbo collection that arrived at Magic Kingdom

As expected the beautiful bags won’t just be exclusive to the resorts as shopDisney has revealed on Twitter that the designs will be available online starting on April 8th.

Your spirits will soar when carrying these @dooneyandbourke bags. Coming April 8. pic.twitter.com/Ei0Y4IFAeH — shopDisney (@shopDisney) April 6, 2022

The collection features three styles: Tote Bag Crossbody Bag Cinch Bag

Each bag provides a black background that is decorated with white images of Dumbo where he’s sitting down, flying or laughing.

To add some dimension and color to the design, the bags are trimmed in dark pink leather and include a removable leather tag with the film’s logo.

Prices have not been announced, however similar Dooney & Bourke styles traditionally sell for $228-$298.

The collection will debut on shopDisney on April 8th. Check back soon for links to the individual products.

More Dooney & Bourke Disney Bags: