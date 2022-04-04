“Dumbo” Themed Dooney And Bourke Collection Hits Shelves at Walt Disney World

A new Dumbo Dooney and Bourke bag collection has appeared at Walt Disney World, reminding us that the very things that kept us down can bring us back up again!
- Good friend of LaughingPlace.com, Geoffrey Nease, was at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom earlier today and spotted a new Dooney and Bourke collection themed to Dumbo.
- The daring adventures of the world’s only flying elephant came to life in 1941’s Dumbo. Aided by his friend, Timothy Q. Mouse, the adventures of the titular elephant have entertained generations of viewers for over 8 decades. Standing the test of time, the messages of friendship and belief in yourself are quite empowering, likely the reason why it is one of Walt Disney’s original classics, even rivaling some of the stories of today.
- The Dooney & Bourke collection with Dumbo features a monochromatic color scheme with the popular character covering the bag in different poses in white against a solid black background.
- The interior of the bag doesn’t seem to have any pattern, but features a complementary red color.
- The bag collection was spotted at Uptown Jewelers at the Magic Kingdom, but will likely be able to be found at other locations that sell Dooney and Bourke items, including Ever After Jewelry Co at Disney Springs, Creations Shop at EPCOT, and Legends of Hollywood at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
