Take Off for Never Land with Dooney & Bourke’s New “Peter Pan” Collection

shopDisney and Dooney & Bourke are inviting fans to join them for a journey to Never Land with the new collection of bags inspired by the animated classic Peter Pan.
What’s Happening:
- Here we go! Dooney & Bourke have brought a new group of Disney characters to their signature bags, with a three piece collection themed to Peter Pan.
- Fans of the fashion company and the film will love this new series that highlights the adventure of Never Land and its longtime and visiting inhabitants. Featured amidst green and blue foliage and colorful flowers are:
- Peter Pan
- Wendy
- John
- Michael
- Tinker Bell
- Two Lost Boys
- As with most Dooney & Bourke Disney releases, there are three styles to choose from including:
- Tote Bag
- Handbag
- Crossbody
- Many of the Dooney & Bourke collections offered on shopDisney feature white or light colored backgrounds, and this dark, richer pattern is a nice change up from what we often see. The bags are accented with light brown leather and even feature a removable leather tag embossed with the film’s title.
- Pricing ranges from $248.00-$298.00.
- The Peter Pan collection by Dooney & Bourke is now available on shopDisney.
- Links to individual items can be found below.
Peter Pan Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag | shopDisney – $298.00
- Stitched leather finishings with green edging
- Zip closure with leather pull
- Interior zip pocket with leather pull
- Two interior slip pockets
- Interior cell phone pocket
- Interior key hook
- Rolled leather top carry handles
- Detachable, adjustable shoulder strap
- Shell:80% PVC / 20% cotton
- Detailing: leather / metal
- 11 1/2'' H x 14'' W x 6 3/4'' D
- Handle drop: 10 1/2'' L
Peter Pan Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag | shopDisney – $248.00
- Stitched leather finishings with green edging
- Zip closure with braided leather pull
- Exterior zip pocket with braided leather pull
- Interior zip pocket
- Two interior slip pockets
- Interior cell phone pocket
- Interior key hook
- Adjustable crossbody strap with buckle
- Shell: 80% PVC / 20% cotton
- Detailing: leather / metal
- 10 1/4'' H x 10 1/2'' W x 4'' D
- Strap drop: up to 25'' L
Peter Pan Dooney & Bourke Handbag | shopDisney – $298.00
- Stitched leather finishings with green edging
- Double zip closure with leather pull
- Interior zip pocket
- Two interior slip pockets
- Interior cell phone pocket
- Interior key hook
- Rolled leather top carry handles
- Adjustable shoulder strap
- Shell: 80% PVC / 20% cotton
- Detailing: leather / metal
- 9 1/2'' H x 12'' W x 5 1/4'' D
- Handle drop: 4'' L
- Shoulder strap drop: up to 15 1/2'' L
