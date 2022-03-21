Take Off for Never Land with Dooney & Bourke’s New “Peter Pan” Collection

shopDisney and Dooney & Bourke are inviting fans to join them for a journey to Never Land with the new collection of bags inspired by the animated classic Peter Pan.

What’s Happening:

Here we go! Dooney & Bourke have brought a new group of Disney characters to their signature bags, with a three piece collection themed to Peter Pan .

. Fans of the fashion company and the film will love this new series that highlights the adventure of Never Land and its longtime and visiting inhabitants. Featured amidst green and blue foliage and colorful flowers are: Peter Pan Wendy John Michael Tinker Bell Two Lost Boys

As with most Dooney & Bourke Disney releases, there are three styles to choose from including: Tote Bag Handbag Crossbody

Many of the Dooney & Bourke collections offered on shopDisney feature white or light colored backgrounds, and this dark, richer pattern is a nice change up from what we often see. The bags are accented with light brown leather and even feature a removable leather tag embossed with the film’s title.

Pricing ranges from $248.00-$298.00.

The Peter Pan collection by Dooney & Bourke is now available on shopDisney

collection by Dooney & Bourke is Links to individual items can be found below.

Peter Pan Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag | shopDisney – $298.00

Stitched leather finishings with green edging

Zip closure with leather pull

Interior zip pocket with leather pull

Two interior slip pockets

Interior cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Rolled leather top carry handles

Detachable, adjustable shoulder strap

Shell:80% PVC / 20% cotton

Detailing: leather / metal

11 1/2'' H x 14'' W x 6 3/4'' D

Handle drop: 10 1/2'' L

Peter Pan Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag | shopDisney – $248.00

Stitched leather finishings with green edging

Zip closure with braided leather pull

Exterior zip pocket with braided leather pull

Interior zip pocket

Two interior slip pockets

Interior cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Adjustable crossbody strap with buckle

Shell: 80% PVC / 20% cotton

Detailing: leather / metal

10 1/4'' H x 10 1/2'' W x 4'' D

Strap drop: up to 25'' L

Peter Pan Dooney & Bourke Handbag | shopDisney – $298.00

Stitched leather finishings with green edging

Double zip closure with leather pull

Interior zip pocket

Two interior slip pockets

Interior cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Rolled leather top carry handles

Adjustable shoulder strap

Shell: 80% PVC / 20% cotton

Detailing: leather / metal

9 1/2'' H x 12'' W x 5 1/4'' D

Handle drop: 4'' L

Shoulder strap drop: up to 15 1/2'' L

