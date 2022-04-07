Main Street Electrical Parade Disney Parks Wishables Coming Soon to shopDisney

shopDisney is about to introduce a new series of Disney Parks Wishables and this collection is themed to a park classic: the Main Street Electrical Parade!

What’s Happening:

A new month means new Disney Parks Wishables and Disney is honoring a longtime favorite with their next release. Expected to arrive in April, the latest series of micro plush will celebrate The Main Street Electrical Parade.

Long time Disney fans know that once the “Baroque Hoedown” starts playing, it’s impossible to get the song out of your head and this collection of micro pals is sure to spark the soundtrack every time you look at them.

The beloved nighttime parade has entertained guests on and off for decades at the Disneyland Resort Magic Kingdom

Mystery plushes featured this month include: Train Engine Main Float with Parade Name Turtle Float Caterpillar Float

While it’s not guaranteed, Disney Parks Wishables usually include one standalone character and mystery chase variants in addition to the standard mystery plush.

Just for fun, we like to think about what the chase variants could be, and with this collection there are so many options! Among our favorite ideas are: Colorful Mushroom Cinderella’s Pumpkin Carriage Big Ben Clock Tower Pirate Ship from Peter Pan Finale Float – Bald Eagle with American flag (that looks like a large piece of bacon!)

We’ll just have to wait and see what Disney has planned!

Disney Parks Wishables sell for $14.99 and will be available soon on shopDisney. Check back for links to the plush pals.

Good to Know:

Specific designs cannot be requested. Due to the unique nature of the mystery plush, there are no refunds, exchanges, or returns.

More Disney Parks Wishables:

