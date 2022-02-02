WDW 50th, Orange Bird, Figment and More Disney FiGPiN Designs Coming Soon to Disney Parks, shopDisney

Pin collectors will soon have some magical Disney designs to add to their collection as FiGPiN has teased that new Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary and more pins are on their way.

What’s Happening:

Over the last week FiGPiN has been tweeting pictures showcasing some new pins coming soon featuring favorite Disney characters

Among the upcoming arrivals are Mickey and Minnie Mouse in the Walt Disney World 50th anniversary attire. Mickey Mouse is in his brightly colored suit, while Minnie dazzles in her pastel dress with a full skirt.

If that’s not enough, Chip ‘n’ Dale are also getting their own set

Pricing hasn’t been announced at this time, but the pins will be available soon exclusively at Disney Parks and on shopDisney.

BUT WAIT! Classic Walt Disney World characters Figment and Orange Bird

This adorable duo will be released only at Disney Parks , so guests will have to make a trip to the Most Magical Place on Earth to secure these cuties.

This adorable duo will be released only at Disney Parks, so guests will have to make a trip to the Most Magical Place on Earth to secure these cuties.

