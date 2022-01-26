FiGPiN Introduces New “The Mandalorian” Season 2 Pins on Entertainment Earth

Star Wars fans looking for small and practical collectibles will love the new The Mandalorian-inspired offerings from FiGPiN. Three new styles designed after characters from season 2 of the hit Disney+ show are now available for pre-order and will arrive in March 2022.

What’s Happening:

FiGPiN is showcasing Star Wars: The Mandalorian through a new series of what else, pins! The collection features: Luke Skywalker Dark Trooper The Mandalorian and Grogu

through a new series of what else, pins! The collection features: Each pin measures 3 inches tall and is made of premium hard enamel that’s styled in amazing detail. Adding to their uniqueness, these collectible pins are able to stand up with the signature FiGPiN rubber backer stand.

The pin comes displayed in front of a backer card and is fully encapsulated in the ultra collectible FiGPiN clear protector case.

The Mandalorian FiGPiN pins sell for $15.00 each and are available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Luke Skywalker FiGPiN Classic 3-Inch Enamel Pin

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Dark Trooper FiGPiN Classic 3-Inch Enamel Pin

Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Mandalorian with Grogu FiGPiN Classic 3-Inch Enamel Pin

