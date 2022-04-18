Star Wars Home and Garden Collections Bring the Galaxy to Your Favorite Space

If you’re a fan of Star Wars then you likely have merchandise in your home or wardrobe to remind you of the beloved franchise on a daily basis. Well now you can have even more thanks to new home and garden collection arrivals on shopDisney…and just in time for Star Wars Day too!
What’s Happening:
- No matter where you live, you can venture to the galaxy far, far away with awesome Star Wars inspired products for the home and garden.
- This week, shopDisney introduced a nice assortment of kitchen and home items featuring characters from the original trilogy as well as a picnic and gardening collection themed to The Mandalorian’s beloved Grogu.
- With Star Wars Day (May 4th) and Mother’s Day (May 8th) right around the corner, now is a great time to shop for gifts or treat yourself to new Star Wars merchandise that’s perfect for your next house party or outing.
- Both collections are available now on shopDisney and items are priced between $24.99-$184.99.
- Links to individual products can be found below.
Picnic and Garden with Grogu!
Whether you’re a homebody with an amazing garden, or like to picnic with friends at your favorite park, you can now have Grogu you! A new assortment of outdoor essentials have debuted on shopDisney and each of these fun products features Baby Yoda with his big ears, eyes and mischievous expression.
Grogu Garden Tote and Tools Set – Star Wars: The Mandalorian – $54.99
- Includes canvas tote, digging trowel, planting trowel, and garden cultivator tool
- Three large exterior pockets for garden tools
- Elastic cord to secure tools
- Stain-resistant large compartment
- Two carrying handles
Grogu Garden Stool and Tools Set – Star Wars: The Mandalorian – $149.99
- Includes folding garden stool, storage tote, and tools
- Tools include garden fork, weeder, broad face trowel, cultivator/hand rake, and narrow face trowel
- Sturdy steel frame
- Detachable storage tote for versatility
- Exterior pockets on storage tote
Grogu Basket Tote – Star Wars: The Mandalorian – $79.99
- Canvas bag with wicker bottom
- Drawstring closure
- Two simulated leather carrying straps
Grogu Cooler Tote – Star Wars: The Mandalorian – $52.99
- Holds up to 24 cans
- 600D polyester shell
- Zip top closure
- Leak-proof, water-resistant PVC interior
- Reinforced carry handles and seams
Grogu Lunch Cooler – Star Wars: The Mandalorian – $46.99
- Textured polyester shell
- Zip top main cooler compartment
- Water-resistant interior
- Front flat zip dry compartment
- Exterior side slip pockets
- Top carry handles with self-stick fabric grip
Sip and Serve in Star Wars Style
Host the whole crew for handcrafted beverages, delicious appetizers and a few rounds of sabacc right in your living room! Of course if you’d rather take the fun on the road you can do that too. Whatever you choose, be sure to have your favorite original trilogy pals by your side.
Star Wars Beverage Caddy with Bottle Opener – $64.99
- Carrying tote with a removable divider
- Flap with slit openings and button snap closure
- Colorful Star Wars text with X-Wing Starfighter design
- Attached bottle opener with designated pocket and retractable cord
- Adjustable carrying strap
Han Solo and Princess Leia Beverage Gift Set – Star Wars – $184.99
- Includes wood box, two fluted beverage glasses, two coasters, and bottle opener
- Removable sliding door
- Two cork coasters
Chewbacca Bottle Cooler – Star Wars – $24.99
- Insulated bottle cooler with fuzzy Wookiee-style texture
- Adjustable bandolier-style shoulder strap
- Strap features brass buckle
- Elastic opening for a secure fit
Yoda Grill Scraper with Bottle Opener – Star Wars – $44.99
- Flat grill scraper with rope hanging loop
- Yoda head design
- ''Grill I will'' text
- Built in bottle opener
Star Wars Grill Scraper with Bottle Opener – $44.99
- Flat grill scraper with rope hanging loop
- Mythosaur skull design
- Built in bottle opener
Death Star Serving Board – Star Wars – $54.99
- Serving board with etched Death Star design
- Can be used as a serving tray or cutting board