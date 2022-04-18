Star Wars Home and Garden Collections Bring the Galaxy to Your Favorite Space

If you’re a fan of Star Wars then you likely have merchandise in your home or wardrobe to remind you of the beloved franchise on a daily basis. Well now you can have even more thanks to new home and garden collection arrivals on shopDisney…and just in time for Star Wars Day too!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

No matter where you live, you can venture to the galaxy far, far away with awesome Star Wars inspired products for the home and garden.

This week, shopDisney introduced a nice assortment of kitchen and home items featuring characters from the original trilogy as well as a picnic and gardening collection themed to The Mandalorian ’s beloved Grogu.

’s beloved Grogu. With Star Wars Day (May 4th) and Mother’s Day (May 8th) right around the corner, now is a great time to shop for gifts or treat yourself to new Star Wars merchandise that’s perfect for your next house party or outing.

Both collections are available now on shopDisney

Links to individual products can be found below.

Picnic and Garden with Grogu!

Whether you’re a homebody with an amazing garden, or like to picnic with friends at your favorite park, you can now have Grogu you! A new assortment of outdoor essentials have debuted on shopDisney and each of these fun products features Baby Yoda with his big ears, eyes and mischievous expression.

Grogu Garden Tote and Tools Set – Star Wars: The Mandalorian – $54.99

Includes canvas tote, digging trowel, planting trowel, and garden cultivator tool

Three large exterior pockets for garden tools

Elastic cord to secure tools

Stain-resistant large compartment

Two carrying handles

Grogu Garden Stool and Tools Set – Star Wars: The Mandalorian – $149.99

Includes folding garden stool, storage tote, and tools

Tools include garden fork, weeder, broad face trowel, cultivator/hand rake, and narrow face trowel

Sturdy steel frame

Detachable storage tote for versatility

Exterior pockets on storage tote

Grogu Basket Tote – Star Wars: The Mandalorian – $79.99

Canvas bag with wicker bottom

Drawstring closure

Two simulated leather carrying straps

Grogu Cooler Tote – Star Wars: The Mandalorian – $52.99

Holds up to 24 cans

600D polyester shell

Zip top closure

Leak-proof, water-resistant PVC interior

Reinforced carry handles and seams

Grogu Lunch Cooler – Star Wars: The Mandalorian – $46.99

Textured polyester shell

Zip top main cooler compartment

Water-resistant interior

Front flat zip dry compartment

Exterior side slip pockets

Top carry handles with self-stick fabric grip

Sip and Serve in Star Wars Style

Host the whole crew for handcrafted beverages, delicious appetizers and a few rounds of sabacc right in your living room! Of course if you’d rather take the fun on the road you can do that too. Whatever you choose, be sure to have your favorite original trilogy pals by your side.

Star Wars Beverage Caddy with Bottle Opener – $64.99

Carrying tote with a removable divider

Flap with slit openings and button snap closure

Colorful Star Wars text with X-Wing Starfighter design

Attached bottle opener with designated pocket and retractable cord

Adjustable carrying strap

Han Solo and Princess Leia Beverage Gift Set – Star Wars – $184.99

Includes wood box, two fluted beverage glasses, two coasters, and bottle opener

Removable sliding door

Two cork coasters

Chewbacca Bottle Cooler – Star Wars – $24.99

Insulated bottle cooler with fuzzy Wookiee-style texture

Adjustable bandolier-style shoulder strap

Strap features brass buckle

Elastic opening for a secure fit

Yoda Grill Scraper with Bottle Opener – Star Wars – $44.99

Flat grill scraper with rope hanging loop

Yoda head design

''Grill I will'' text

Built in bottle opener

Star Wars Grill Scraper with Bottle Opener – $44.99

Flat grill scraper with rope hanging loop

Mythosaur skull design

Built in bottle opener

Death Star Serving Board – Star Wars – $54.99