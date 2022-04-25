Life is the Bubbles! “The Little Mermaid” Collection by Vera Bradley Surfaces on shopDisney

Last month Vera Bradley took us “under the sea” with two cute patterns inspired by The Little Mermaid. Now select styles from those collections have made a splash on shopDisney!

What’s Happening:

Flip your fins and head over to shopDisney for the arrival of The Disney Little Mermaid Collection by Vera Bradley!

After launching online and at select Vera Bradley stores

Fans of the Vera Bradley brand will be familiar with the various items available that include: Tote Bag Backpack Hipster and Bucket Crossbody Trifold Wallet and more!

There are two patterns in the series called Ariel Floral Ariel Floral Ditsy

The Floral pattern features Ariel, Sebatian and a few other fishy friends enjoying life under sea, surrounded by large, colorful flowers. The Floral Ditsy pattern adds Ariel’s pal Flounder to the fun as he and Sebastian swim amongst seaweed, sea shells, and other marine life.

There are nine items available on shopDisney and the prices in the collection range from $20 to $140.

Links to individual items can be found below.

The Little Mermaid Tote Bag by Vera Bradley – $120.00

Zip top closure

Exterior zip pocket

Hidden top slip pocket

Six interior slip pockets

100% recycled cotton

14 1/2'' H x 15'' W x 6'' D

The Little Mermaid Backpack by Vera Bradley – $130.00

Zip top closure

Exterior features two side slip pockets

Front U-shaped zip compartment contains four slip pockets, three pen slips, and an ID window

Hidden back zip pocket

Front zip pocket

Main compartment features two mesh slip pockets

Padded laptop compartment (holds up to a 15'' laptop)

Padded shoulder straps are shaped for optimum comfort on body

Back panel is padded, and features a shaped trolley sleeve

100% recycled cotton

16 1/2'' H x 12'' W x 7 1/2'' D

Capacity: 23 L

The Little Mermaid Triple Zip Hipster Crossbody Bag by Vera Bradley – $85.00

Zip top closure

Exterior features one slip pocket and two zip pockets

Interior features two slip pockets and one zip pocket

Adjustable shoulder strap

100% recycled cotton

11 3/4'' H x 11 3/4'' W x 1 1/4'' D

The Little Mermaid Bucket Crossbody by Vera Bradley – $80.00

Zip top closure

Exterior slip pocket

Two interior slip pockets

Interior zip pocket

100% recycled cotton

10'' H x 9'' W x 6'' D

The Little Mermaid Weekender Bag by Vera Bradley – $140.00

Zip top closure

Exterior features one slip pocket and two zip pockets

Interior features five mesh pockets

Removable shoulder strap

Trolley sleeve

Carry-on compliant

100% recycled cotton

12 1/2'' H x 18 1/2'' W x 7 1/2'' D

The Little Mermaid RFID Trifold Wallet by Vera Bradley – $60.00

Snap closure

Provides RFID protection for credit and debit cards

Exterior zip coin pocket

Interior features 14 card slots, two slip pockets, zip pocket, and ID window

100% recycled cotton

4 1/2'' H x 7 3/4'' W

The Little Mermaid RFID All in One Crossbody Bag by Vera Bradley – $80.00

Zip and magnetic closures

Includes detachable, adjustable shoulder strap

Includes detachable wristlet strap

Provides RFID protection for credit and debit cards

Exterior phone slip pocket

Interior features 12 card slots, six slip pockets, bill pocket, zip pocket, and ID window

100% recycled cotton

3 3/4'' H x 6 3/4'' W x 2 1/4'' D

The Little Mermaid ID Case by Vera Bradley – $20.00

Interior compartment

Zip closure

ID window pocket

Split key ring with silvertone finish

Cotton / metal

ID case: 3'' H x 5'' W

Ring: 1 3/8'' Diameter

The Little Mermaid Lanyard by Vera Bradley – $25.00

Shell metal badge clip

Metal split keyring with ''Vera Bradley'' engraved on it

Breakaway push-buckle for easy on and off

Cotton / metal / plastic

Shell key ring: 2'' H x 2 1/4'' W

Lanyard: 18 1/2'' L x 1/2'' W

Where Else to Shop:

In addition to shopDisney, fans can find their favorite styles at:

Select Disney Parks retail locations

Very Bradley Full Line Stores (including Disney Springs)

Select Vera Bradley Factory locations

Online at verabradley.com verabradley.ca

Participating Vera Bradley retailers nationwide