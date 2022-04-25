Life is the Bubbles! “The Little Mermaid” Collection by Vera Bradley Surfaces on shopDisney

Last month Vera Bradley took us “under the sea” with two cute patterns inspired by The Little Mermaid. Now select styles from those collections have made a splash on shopDisney!
What’s Happening:
- Flip your fins and head over to shopDisney for the arrival of The Disney Little Mermaid Collection by Vera Bradley!
- After launching online and at select Vera Bradley stores, several styles in this whimsical series have made their way to shopDisney and we can’t get enough.
- Fans of the Vera Bradley brand will be familiar with the various items available that include:
- Tote Bag
- Backpack
- Hipster and Bucket Crossbody
- Trifold Wallet and more!
- There are two patterns in the series called Ariel Floral and Ariel Floral Ditsy (as seen on the Vera Bradley website). Both patterns offer a vivid color palette, hand-drawn details and other fun surprises invoking the spirit of the beloved animated classic.
- The Floral pattern features Ariel, Sebatian and a few other fishy friends enjoying life under sea, surrounded by large, colorful flowers. The Floral Ditsy pattern adds Ariel’s pal Flounder to the fun as he and Sebastian swim amongst seaweed, sea shells, and other marine life.
- There are nine items available on shopDisney and the prices in the collection range from $20 to $140.
- Links to individual items can be found below.
The Little Mermaid Tote Bag by Vera Bradley – $120.00
- Zip top closure
- Exterior zip pocket
- Hidden top slip pocket
- Six interior slip pockets
- 100% recycled cotton
- 14 1/2'' H x 15'' W x 6'' D
The Little Mermaid Backpack by Vera Bradley – $130.00
- Zip top closure
- Exterior features two side slip pockets
- Front U-shaped zip compartment contains four slip pockets, three pen slips, and an ID window
- Hidden back zip pocket
- Front zip pocket
- Main compartment features two mesh slip pockets
- Padded laptop compartment (holds up to a 15'' laptop)
- Padded shoulder straps are shaped for optimum comfort on body
- Back panel is padded, and features a shaped trolley sleeve
- 100% recycled cotton
- 16 1/2'' H x 12'' W x 7 1/2'' D
- Capacity: 23 L
The Little Mermaid Triple Zip Hipster Crossbody Bag by Vera Bradley – $85.00
- Zip top closure
- Exterior features one slip pocket and two zip pockets
- Interior features two slip pockets and one zip pocket
- Adjustable shoulder strap
- 100% recycled cotton
- 11 3/4'' H x 11 3/4'' W x 1 1/4'' D
The Little Mermaid Bucket Crossbody by Vera Bradley – $80.00
- Zip top closure
- Exterior slip pocket
- Two interior slip pockets
- Interior zip pocket
- 100% recycled cotton
- 10'' H x 9'' W x 6'' D
The Little Mermaid Weekender Bag by Vera Bradley – $140.00
- Zip top closure
- Exterior features one slip pocket and two zip pockets
- Interior features five mesh pockets
- Removable shoulder strap
- Trolley sleeve
- Carry-on compliant
- 100% recycled cotton
- 12 1/2'' H x 18 1/2'' W x 7 1/2'' D
The Little Mermaid RFID Trifold Wallet by Vera Bradley – $60.00
- Snap closure
- Provides RFID protection for credit and debit cards
- Exterior zip coin pocket
- Interior features 14 card slots, two slip pockets, zip pocket, and ID window
- 100% recycled cotton
- 4 1/2'' H x 7 3/4'' W
The Little Mermaid RFID All in One Crossbody Bag by Vera Bradley – $80.00
- Zip and magnetic closures
- Includes detachable, adjustable shoulder strap
- Includes detachable wristlet strap
- Provides RFID protection for credit and debit cards
- Exterior phone slip pocket
- Interior features 12 card slots, six slip pockets, bill pocket, zip pocket, and ID window
- 100% recycled cotton
- 3 3/4'' H x 6 3/4'' W x 2 1/4'' D
The Little Mermaid ID Case by Vera Bradley – $20.00
- Interior compartment
- Zip closure
- ID window pocket
- Split key ring with silvertone finish
- Cotton / metal
- ID case: 3'' H x 5'' W
- Ring: 1 3/8'' Diameter
The Little Mermaid Lanyard by Vera Bradley – $25.00
- Shell metal badge clip
- Metal split keyring with ''Vera Bradley'' engraved on it
- Breakaway push-buckle for easy on and off
- Cotton / metal / plastic
- Shell key ring: 2'' H x 2 1/4'' W
- Lanyard: 18 1/2'' L x 1/2'' W
Where Else to Shop:
In addition to shopDisney, fans can find their favorite styles at:
- Select Disney Parks retail locations
- Very Bradley Full Line Stores (including Disney Springs)
- Select Vera Bradley Factory locations
- Online at verabradley.com and verabradley.ca
- Participating Vera Bradley retailers nationwide