Vera Bradley Teams with Disney for a Whimsical Undersea Inspired “The Little Mermaid” Collection

A little crab told us it’s hotter under the water and fashion brand Vera Bradley has taken that as a cue for the latest Disney collection! Launching today are adorable new patterns themed to The Little Mermaid that will have fans flipping their fins in delight.

What’s Happening:

“Look at this stuff, isn’t it neat?” Vera Bradley has launched a new Disney inspired collection of bags and accessories this time themed to The Little Mermaid.

The Disney Little Mermaid Collection by Vera Bradley has splashed into stores and features two new patterns designed exclusively for the collaboration: Ariel Floral Ariel Floral Ditsy

Both patterns offer a vivid color palette, hand-drawn details and other fun surprises invoking the spirit of the beloved animated classic.

With 36 styles to choose from there are no shortage of options to incorporate the collection into your wardrobe. Fans will find the fun patterns featured on: Duffel Bag Tote Bag Crossbody Wristlets Pajamas Flip Flops Towels Exclusive Crocs And More!



The prices in the collection range from $20 to $150.

Guests can find their favorite styles at: Select Disney Parks retail locations Very Bradley Full Line Stores (including Disney Springs) Select Vera Bradley Factory locations Online at verabradley.com verabradley.ca Participating Vera Bradley retailers nationwide

Links to some of the individual items can be found below.

Ariel Floral



Disney Medium Travel Duffel Bag – Cotton



Disney Shell Cosmetic Bag – Cotton



Disney Vera Tote Bag – Cotton



Disney Pajama Short Sleeve Shirt



Disney Double Wall Tumbler with Straw

Ariel Floral Ditzy



Disney ReActive Deluxe Drawstring Backsack – ReActive



Disney Plush Throw Blanket



Disney Mini Backpack – Cotton



Disney Pajama Shorts



Disney ReActive Drawstring Family Tote Bag – ReActive

Crocs



Crocs Ariel Floral Classic Clog



Crocs Classic Ariel Sandal



Crocs Kids Ariel Floral Clog





Crocs Ariel Jibbitz 5 Pack

What They’re Saying:

Daren Hull, Vera Bradley Brand President: “Following the success of our ‘Sensational Six’ collaboration with Disney last summer, we are excited to make a splash with the launch of the Disney Little Mermaid Collection by Vera Bradley. Vera Bradley and Disney share the core values of Optimism and Community, so we love collaborating to create collections that inspire joy for fans of both of our brands.”