Vera Bradley Teams with Disney for a Whimsical Undersea Inspired “The Little Mermaid” Collection

A little crab told us it’s hotter under the water and fashion brand Vera Bradley has taken that as a cue for the latest Disney collection! Launching today are adorable new patterns themed to The Little Mermaid that will have fans flipping their fins in delight.
What’s Happening:
- “Look at this stuff, isn’t it neat?” Vera Bradley has launched a new Disney inspired collection of bags and accessories this time themed to The Little Mermaid.
- The Disney Little Mermaid Collection by Vera Bradley has splashed into stores and features two new patterns designed exclusively for the collaboration:
- Both patterns offer a vivid color palette, hand-drawn details and other fun surprises invoking the spirit of the beloved animated classic.
- With 36 styles to choose from there are no shortage of options to incorporate the collection into your wardrobe. Fans will find the fun patterns featured on:
- Duffel Bag
- Tote Bag
- Crossbody
- Wristlets
- Pajamas
- Flip Flops
- Towels
- Exclusive Crocs
- And More!
- The prices in the collection range from $20 to $150.
- Guests can find their favorite styles at:
- Select Disney Parks retail locations
- Very Bradley Full Line Stores (including Disney Springs)
- Select Vera Bradley Factory locations
- Online at verabradley.com and verabradley.ca
- Participating Vera Bradley retailers nationwide
- Links to some of the individual items can be found below.
Ariel Floral
Disney Medium Travel Duffel Bag – Cotton
Disney Shell Cosmetic Bag – Cotton
Disney Pajama Short Sleeve Shirt
Disney Double Wall Tumbler with Straw
Ariel Floral Ditzy
Disney ReActive Deluxe Drawstring Backsack – ReActive
Disney ReActive Drawstring Family Tote Bag – ReActive
Crocs
Crocs Ariel Floral Classic Clog
What They’re Saying:
- Daren Hull, Vera Bradley Brand President: “Following the success of our ‘Sensational Six’ collaboration with Disney last summer, we are excited to make a splash with the launch of the Disney Little Mermaid Collection by Vera Bradley. Vera Bradley and Disney share the core values of Optimism and Community, so we love collaborating to create collections that inspire joy for fans of both of our brands.”