shopDisney Shares Yoda Themed Gifts for Teachers Day

Right before Star Wars Day, the month of May gives us Teachers’ Day! This year, shopDisney is making it easy to recognize the teachers that have made a big impact on our lives with thoughtful gifts featuring Disney mentors like Yoda.

There’s a national holiday happening every day, and next month presents us with Teachers’ Day on May 3rd. This special celebration is themed to educators and one of the ways students (no matter your age) can honor their favorite leader is with a charming gift.

A beloved teacher in the Star Wars universe is Yoda, who has lived more than a few lifetimes and seen the rise and fall of the Jedi council. But he always found a way to focus on what’s important and helped to keep the next generation of Jedi alive.

You may not have an actual Yoda in your life, but surely you’ve had a wise instructor whose methods, speech patterns and guidance pushed you to work harder and become the best version of yourself.

Now is the perfect time to honor them with Yoda-themed gifts for Teachers’ Day, and shopDisney has a variety of merchandise that’s thoughtful and practical.

A Jedi You Will Be Book – Star Wars

Yoda Ringer Mug – Customizable

YODA Cufflinks – Star Wars

''May the Force Be With You'' Tie Clip – Star Wars

''There Is No Try'' Tie Clip – Star Wars

YODA Tie – Star Wars

Thank you to all the wonderful teachers who have been there to guide and encourage us through various challenges. We appreciate you and Happy Teachers’ Day!